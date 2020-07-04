Irish National Grand Prix Showjumping Resumes In Galway This Weekend

National showjumping is set to resume tomorrow as Galway Equestrian plays host to the first leg of Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix and the ISH Studbook Series. At present, 10 legs of the Grand Prix have been scheduled, with the prospect of more being added at a later date.

In a bid to get showjumping back onto the sporting calendar, Showjumping Ireland have invested in a new declaration system (SJI Live), which will allow them to monitor entries, schedule times and keep up to date in contact tracing details. At present only SJI competitors and their staff are permitted to attend, and attendees are checked off at venues, to ensure regulations are adhered to.

Speaking ahead of the first leg, Chairperson of the SJI, Eamon Rice said; “This marks an important step for our sport, as it means that horses that have been in training can now get into a competitive arena. As well as being a sport, this is a business and athletes need to get horses out and about. Its absolutely fantastic to be back up and running, and with the help of a great sponsor, Underwriting Exchange behind us. The fact that the National Grand Prix and the Irish Sport Horse classes are also running, means that it is covering all bases in terms of riders and horses, i.e. young and old. No doubt, it will be different as we need to adhere to social distance regulations, but its great to be able to kick start the season. It’s wonderful to see high profile riders competing on home soil this weekend”.

On the start-list for the Grand Prix is Olympian Greg Broderick and he too is looking forward to getting his season started, saying. “We have done a lot of training with the young and more mature horses and we are looking forward to getting them into the ring to put the training into practice. I am looking forward to getting back into the competitive arena”.

Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix Dates

Sunday, 5th July – Galway Equestrian

Saturday, 11th July – Kernans Equestrian

Sunday, 12th July – JAG

Saturday 18th July – Barnadown

Saturday 25th July – Cavan

Saturday 1st August – Mullingar

Saturday 8th August – Tipperary Equestrian

Sunday 9th August – Killossery Lodge Stud

Saturday 15th August – National Balmoral

Sunday 23rd August – The Meadows