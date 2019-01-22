The Irish Indoor Rowing Championships 2019 took place on Saturday the 19th of January in University of Limerick. Over 1300 athletes entered to race over 500m, 1000m and/or 2000m, with the 2000m races receiving the highest number of entries.

Our world champions stole the show once again, with both Sanita Puspure and Paul O’Donovan both setting Irish Records on the day. Sanita, representing Old Collegians, set a time of 6:35.9 for 2000m, which is her personal best time and is the greatest time ever achieved at the indoor championships. Sanita was joined on the podium by her fellow High Performance Teammates Aifric Keogh (UCC) and Monika Dukarska (Killorglin), who finished second and third respectfully both with impressive times also.

Another World Champion to set an Irish Record at the event was Paul O’Donovan, representing UCC Rowing Club, with a time of 6:06.2, similar to Sanita, Paul was accompanied on the podium by two more Irish High Performance Athletes, and Skibbereen Rowing Club members, Jake and Fintan McCarthy.

There was a tremendous display of what the future holds by the Junior athletes on the day, with huge numbers taking part in the Junior categories. The fastest Junior woman was Zoe McCutcheon (Enniskillen Royal BC) with an outstanding time of 7.12.4 and the fastest Junior man was Tristin Orlic (Neptune) with an impressive time of 6.16.7. With such remarkable times and passion shown by the juniors on the day, the future is so bright in Irish Rowing.

All athletes displayed months, if not years, of their hard work and dedication on the day, well done to everyone who took part on the day. It truly was a great day for Irish rowing. Congratulations to Joe Cantillon and his team on such a successful event and to all competitors who took part.

View the full list of results here: http://www.iirc.ie/2019-iirc-results/

Photos from the event can be viewed here, including Photos from Just Look at the Lens Photography: https://www.facebook.com/IIRC2013/