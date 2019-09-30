Irish Greyhound Board Statement: Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland

The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has expressed its shock and disappointment at the decision of Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to suspend the promotion of greyhound racing to the national and international tourism market.

Greyhound racing is a national sport and is a legitimate and important industry which people are entitled to participate in and enjoy. The tourism market is an important demographic for the industry and supports both direct and indirect employment within and outside of the greyhound community.

Over half a million people visited greyhound stadia across the country last year, with approximately 30,000 of these coming from overseas. The IGB’s website is now available to read in over 65 languages, with the European tourist market in particular being an integral part of the business of the IGB. The industry has a nationwide economic impact of €300 million with over 12,000 people deriving economic benefit from the Irish greyhound industry.

The IGB has in recent days engaged directly with Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland and is making a detailed submission on the activities of the IGB in the area of care and welfare of the greyhound. Significant progress continues to be made under the areas of welfare and regulation as per the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022, along with the signing into law of the Greyhound Racing Act 2019 in May, which gives us the tools to progress our industry within a modern framework with the welfare of the racing greyhound at its core.

The matter has also been taken up at national level with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.