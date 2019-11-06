Irish Greyhound Board encouraging awareness as Responsible Gambling Week 2019 begins

The Irish Greyhound Board is encouraging all of its betting customers to gamble responsibly as Responsible Gambling Week 2019 gets underway.

Thousands of customers and staff at greyhound stadia nationwide will be participating during RG Week, which runs from November 7th – 13th.

The IGB joins the Irish Bookmakers Association, Horse Racing Ireland, SkyBet and several English Football League clubs in supporting the initiative.

During Responsible Gambling Week, staff at IGB-licensed stadia across Ireland will be encouraged to initiate conversations with customers about problem gambling, with messaging being prominently displayed at all venues.

Director of Tote Wagering with the Irish Greyhound Board, Joe Lewins, commented: “We’re proud to be supporting Responsible Gambling Week 2019, a very worthwhile initiative, having successfully supported last year’s campaign. We would encourage visitors to Irish greyhound tracks at all times, but particularly this week, to be very mindful of only spending what you can afford and to set limits for both time and money when gambling. Visitors to our tracks this week will notice the IGB’s commitment to responsible gambling all year round.”

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “It’s very important that people are aware of not only how to gamble responsibly, but of the tools that are out there to help people to do that. The theme of the week is ‘let’s talk about gambling’, which is what staff at greyhound stadia will be available to do. The IGB Strategic Plan 2018-2022 targets competing within the betting industry as a priority for the Board. To do that, we need to demonstrate ethical responsibility and to engage with others to ensure our customers are betting responsibly.”

Tips to manage responsible gambling and contact details available for those in need of help will be published throughout the IGB’s racing programmes, through in-stadia messaging and on its social media platforms throughout RG Week 2019.

What is Responsible Gambling?

Responsible gambling is a broad term often used by the gambling industry which describes the initiatives and measures they have in place to inform gamblers on how to keep gambling fun and safe, provide helpful tools to protect players from adverse consequences of gambling, as well as ensuring gamblers have adequate support services if and when required.

Tips to avoid allowing gambling becoming a problem;

Some tips for ensuring your gambling remains fun include;

· Only gamble with what you can afford.

· Set limits and stick to them.

· Avoid chasing losses.

· Never allow gambling to interfere with your personal relationships.

· Don’t use gambling as a means of escape.

· Take frequent breaks from your gambling.

· Don’t think of gambling as a way to make money.

· Gambling and alcohol are not a good combination

What does the gambling industry do to try and reduce or prevent problem gambling?

Social responsibility has been increasingly fundamental to the industry’s approach to customers and business. As an industry, we recognise that we cannot prevent problem gambling on our own. A number of safeguarding measures have been introduced and we will continue to improve those measures in-line with International best practices. These measures include;

· Staff training and awareness to identify and approach persons that may be affected by problem gambling.

· Prominent display and availability of relevant material relating to identifying problem gambling and the services and support that is available

· On-line Reality checks, allow customers to set a session duration reminder. This reminder can help them to manage how long they are in a gaming session.

· Deposit limits, with the option to set personal daily, weekly or monthly deposit limits.

· Regular Responsible gambling messaging in stores, on sites, via social media channels and on customer communications. Which assist to reinforce the responsible gambling messaging, and the little tips and reminders about how to keep gambling under control

· Self-exclusion facilities, which will prevent customer from accessing gambling services in that premises.