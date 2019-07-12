Irish Greyhound Board Announces New Confidential Phone Line To Report Welfare Concerns

The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) today announced the launch of a confidential phone line which will be available to members of the public to report greyhound welfare concerns.

The Greyhound Care Line, on 061 448100, will be available 24/7 along with the new email address, [email protected].

The measure was one of a range of improvements agreed at a special Board meeting on 28th June and was discussed at the IGB’s appearance at the Joint Committee for Agriculture, Food and the Marine earlier this week.

Reports received by the public will be followed up by a member of the IGB’s welfare team, who have the power to carry out unannounced inspections and act under the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “All reports of the alleged mistreatment of greyhounds are investigated by a designated Welfare Officer of the IGB. The new phone line and email address will make it easier for the public to inform us of any potential issues relating to greyhound welfare. Information provided to us through these channels will be treated confidentially which is important. There is no place for cruelty or poor animal welfare practices within the greyhound industry. We will continue to work with any and all agencies to eradicate any such behaviour.”

The Greyhound Care Line is now active and the IGB welcomes contact from any member of the public who may have information on the mistreatment of a greyhound.