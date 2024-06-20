Irish Footballer John Egan Teams Up with Pringles to Offer Irish Football Fans the Chance to Score a Dream Getaway

Irish international football star, John Egan, is teaming up with Pringles to celebrate the unwavering passion of Irish football fans.

Pringles want to show their support for the best fans in the world, the Irish football fans and throughout the summer Pringles will give four fans a chance to celebrate with an incredible competition offering a getaway for two to one of Europe’s most famous football cities.

To enter the competition, fans simply need to scan the QR code on Pringles cans and complete a football skills game on their smart device for a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to one of six iconic cities renowned for their incredible football heritage: London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Istanbul, or Milan. The lucky winners will win a holiday for two worth €5,000. The prize includes a stay for five nights in a 4-star hotel, with €400 spending money, dinner at a top restaurant, airport transfers and a choice of a football stadium tour, a spa day, or a cultural experience.

To further fuel Irish football fans’ passion throughout the summer of sport, Pringles is also delivering a special treat to selected sports bars across Ireland in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. These lucky locations will receive Pringles viewing packs, ensuring football fans can enjoy every exhilarating moment with a can of Pringles in hand.

John Egan chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Pringles Brand Ambassador John Egan said: “I’m delighted to team up with Pringles for this campaign. Irish football fans are known around the world for their passionate support and the thrilling atmosphere they create both in and out of stadia. They’re the best in the world, and this incredible competition is the perfect way to celebrate their fantastic support.”

Ann Rose Eng, Brand Activation Manager, Pringles Ireland said: “At Pringles, we’re thrilled to celebrate the unwavering passion and dedication of Irish football supporters. To celebrate the best fans in the world, we’re offering an unforgettable summer getaway to one of Europe’s most iconic football cities! This competition is our way of acknowledging their incredible spirit and offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the heart of European football. The limited-edition cans are in stores now with the competition running throughout the summer and closing on August 31st. Good luck to everyone who enters.”

Details on how to enter the competition are available on Pringles cans or for more information visit www.pringles.com/ie/promotions.