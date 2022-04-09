Irish draw away to English

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Bailey Hall (58) Lennon Gill (45+1)

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS remain unbeaten in the inspiresport Centenary Shield following a draw with England in Eastleigh FC last night (April 8).

This crunch encounter saw a change in formation with John McShane opting to start Leon Ayinde (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), David Tarmey (Coláiste Bhaile Cháir) and Alex Healy Byrne (Glanmire Community College).

The new recruits impressed early on as Tarmey and Ayinde both tested Harvey Keogh in the English goal but their efforts were thwarted with some good goalkeeping.

Talisman Lennon GILL opened the scoring just before the interval with a beautiful individual effort which saw him fend off three defenders to slot the ball past the diving Keogh.

However all their hard work in the first 45 was undone when Bailey Hall netted for the hosts 13 minutes into the restart.

Unlike the first half, the Irish were on the back foot for much of the game with no clear cut chances on goal.

Captain Michael McCullagh had a left footed effort saved well in the last fifteen minutes.

An Aaron Heaney corner saw Lennon Gill rise highest in the six yard box but his free header went inches over the upright.

And some last ditch Irish defending saved their blushes late on as they could have conceded the points when Fox and Purewal came close in quick succession.

The next two outings in the Shield will prove decisive. The Welsh could win the title if they claim four of a possible six points on offer. A Welsh win against England next Thursday would set them up nicely for when the Irish go to Caernarfon FC in a fortnight’s time. A draw would be enough for Marc Williams’ side.

The Republic will obviously be confident going into their final showdown as a possible title contending encounter could ensue in the conclusion of the 2022 inspiresport Centenary Shield on Thursday, April 21.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Reece BYRNE (Oatlands College), Alex HEALY BYRNE (Glanmire Community College), John O’DONOVAN (Clonakilty Community College), Charlie O’BRIEN (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), Tadhg WALSH (St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview), Michael McCULLAGH © (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Lennon GILL (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Michael RAGGETT (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Kieran CRUISE (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan) Leon AYINDE (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), David TARMEY (Coláiste Bhaile Cháir)

SUBS USED | Steven HEALY (Calasanctius College, Oranmore) for Ayinde (HT), Zach DUNNE (Presentation Brothers College, Cork) for Tarmey (68), Oisín COLEMAN (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk) for Walsh (83), Aaron HEANEY (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar) for McCullagh (86)

SUBS NOT USED | Jack ROSS (Presentation College, Bray) Eanna CLANCY (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Dublin International School), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

Results

Thursday, March 3 Scotland 3-2 Northern Ireland Renfrew FC

Thursday, March 10 Northern Ireland 3-0 Wales H&W Welders FC

Thursday, March 17 Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland Home Farm FC, Whitehall

Friday, March 25 Northern Ireland 1-2 England H&W Welders FC

Thursday, March 31 Republic of Ireland 2-2 Northern Ireland Maginn Park, Buncrana

Friday, April 1 England 4-0 Scotland Spennymoor Town FC

Thursday, April 7 Scotland 0-2 Wales Annan Athletic FC

Friday, April 8 England 1-1 Republic of Ireland Eastleigh FC

Fixtures

Thursday, April 14 Wales vs England Llansawel FC

Thursday, April 21 Wales vs Republic of Ireland Caernarfon FC

All fixtures kick-off at 7pm

2022 inspiresport Centenary Shield Table

POSITION PLD W D L GF GA DIFF PTS Republic of Ireland 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5 Northern Ireland 4 1 1 2 8 7 +1 4 Scotland 4 1 0 3 4 10 -6 3 Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 England* 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 1

Table as of April 8, 2022 *Points deduction