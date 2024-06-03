Galway Bay FM

3 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Irish Cricket Team preparing for World T20 Opener on Wednesday

Irish Cricket Team preparing for World T20 Opener on Wednesday

The Ireland men’s squad is in the United States for the T20 World Cup, which begins on Wednesday when they face India in New York.

The team has four pool games with Canada, The USA and Pakistan to follow.

Head Coach Heinrich Malan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies ahead of their opening game. 

 

T20 World Cup squad

  • Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

 

T20 World Cup fixtures

  • 5 June 2024: Ireland v India (T20I; New York; start 10.30am)
  • 7 June 2024: Ireland v Canada (T20I; New York; start 10.30am)
  • 14 June 2024: Ireland v USA (T20I; Florida; start 10.30am)
  • 16 May 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Florda; start 10.30am)

 

 

