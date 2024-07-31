Irish Boys’ and Girls’ Home Internationals teams announced

The Irish Boys’ and Girls’ teams set to travel to Conwy in Wales for the Home Internationals between 6-8 August has been confirmed.

The teams of nine boys and seven girls will play a full round-robin series against England, Scotland and Wales. Each match will comprise of seven foursomes matches (three girls and four boys) and 14 singles matches (six girls and nine boys).

Ireland are the reigning Boys’ Home Internationals champions after a 7-5 triumph over England on the final day at Lindrick Golf Club last year.

Four of that team are included this year with Fionn Dobbin (Malone), John Doyle (Fota Island), Mark Gazi (Tralee) and Jack Murphy (Douglas) all making the trip again. They will be joined by Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast), Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay), Robert Garry (Malahide), Louis Goodman (Co Louth) and Harry Mc Ardle (Warrenpoint).

The girls’ team also boasts plenty of experience with five of last year’s participants involved. Anna Abom (Edmondstown), Olivia Costello (Roscommon), Kate Dillon (Oughterard), Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush) and Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co Louth) all featured in 2023. Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park) and Róisín Scanlon (Woburn) have also been included this time around.

Teams

Boys

Fionn Dobbin (Malone)

John Doyle (Fota Island)

Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast)

Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay)

Robert Garry (Malahide)

Mark Gazi (Tralee)

Louis Goodman (Co Louth)

Harry Mc Ardle (Warrenpoint)

Jack Murphy (Douglas)

Team Captain – Peter English (Limerick)

Team Coach- Stephen Hood

Girls

Anna Abom (Edmondstown)

Olivia Costello (Roscommon)

Kate Dillon (Oughterard)

Holly Hamilton (Belvoir Park)

Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush)

Ellen O’Shaughnessy (Co. Louth)

Róisín Scanlon (Woburn)

Acting Team Captain- Sara Rose Shelly

Team Coach- Chris Jelly

Overall Team Manager – Martin Hynes (Athenry)