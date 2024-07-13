13 July 2024
~2 minutes read
Irish Boxers Look Forward To Paris 2024
Saturday the 27th of July will see Ireland’s Boxers go for Gold at The Olympic Games in Paris.
That is the day the first bouts take place with all ten in with a chance of an Olympic Medal.
The preliminary rounds of the boxing take place in the Arena Paris Nord, while the semi-finals and the finals will be held in the iconic Rolland Garros Stadium.
Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, boasting 18 of our 38 medals.
John Mulligan looked ahead and we hear from all ten Irish Boxers.
(Boxers Audio with thanks to the IABA)
Athletes:
Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg
Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg
Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg
Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg
Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg
Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg
Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg
Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg
Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg
Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg
Staff:
Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader
Zauri Antia – Head Coach
Damian Kennedy – Coach
Lynne McEnery – Coach
James Doyle – Coach
Jim Clover – Doctor
Lorcan McGee – Physio
Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist