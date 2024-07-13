Irish Boxers Look Forward To Paris 2024

Saturday the 27th of July will see Ireland’s Boxers go for Gold at The Olympic Games in Paris.

That is the day the first bouts take place with all ten in with a chance of an Olympic Medal.

The preliminary rounds of the boxing take place in the Arena Paris Nord, while the semi-finals and the finals will be held in the iconic Rolland Garros Stadium.

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, boasting 18 of our 38 medals.

John Mulligan looked ahead and we hear from all ten Irish Boxers.

(Boxers Audio with thanks to the IABA)

Athletes:

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg

Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader

Zauri Antia – Head Coach

Damian Kennedy – Coach

Lynne McEnery – Coach

James Doyle – Coach

Jim Clover – Doctor

Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist