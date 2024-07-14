14 July 2024
~3 minutes read
Irish Athletics Team Selected For Olympic Games – Reaction
The Olympic Federation of Ireland has selected the athletics team who are set to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
Team Ireland will be represented by twenty-three athletes at the Games, with the track and field events taking place in the Stade de France, and the marathon events running through the streets of Paris starting at the Hotel de Ville and finishing at the Esplanade des Invalides.
Marathon runner Fionnuala McCormack will be making history by becoming the first Irish woman to compete in five Olympic Games, when she competes on the roads of Paris on the 11 August. The marathon route takes in some of the famous Parisian landmarks, including the Chateau de Versailles, the Grand Palais and the Hotel de Ville.
The track and field events take place in the Stade de France, which transforms from the Rugby Sevens events earlier in the Games to a bespoke athletics stadium, with a purple track.
Pierce O’Callaghan gave his reaction to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.
TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:
Athletes:
Individual events:
Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) 100m Hurdles
Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) 400m
Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m
Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) 400m
Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn AC) 1500m
Sarah Healy (UCD AC) 1500m
Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) 1500m
Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers) 5000m
Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) Marathon
Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) Hammer Throw
Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerald’s AC) Heptathlon
Mark English (Finn Valley AC) 800m
Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) 1500m
Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers AC) 1500m
Luke McCann (UCD AC) 1500m
Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) 5000m
Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock AC) Shot Put
Mixed 4 x 400m Relay from:
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy (Bandon AC), Lauren Cadden (Sligo AC), Kelly McGrory (Tír Chonaill AC), Rachel McCann (North Down AC), Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC), Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC), Jack Raftery (Donore Harriers).
Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers), Roisín Harrison (Emerald AC)
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay from:
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, Kelly McGrory, Rachel McCann.
Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning, Roisín Harrison
Core Staff
Paul McNamara (Team Leader)
Teresa McDaid (Team Manager)
Christian Malcolm (Sprints Lead)
David Sweeney (Field Event Lead)
Mark Kenneally (Endurance Lead)
Paul Thornton (Operations Manager)
Fully Accredited Coaches
David McCarthy (Relay Coach)
Noelle Morrissey
Michael O’Connor
Feidhlim Kelly
Alan McCormack
Edrick Floreal
Medical Support
Paul Carragher (Physio)
Ciara McCallion (Physio)
Declan Monaghan (Physio)