Irish Athletics Team Selected For Olympic Games – Reaction

Share story:

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has selected the athletics team who are set to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Team Ireland will be represented by twenty-three athletes at the Games, with the track and field events taking place in the Stade de France, and the marathon events running through the streets of Paris starting at the Hotel de Ville and finishing at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Marathon runner Fionnuala McCormack will be making history by becoming the first Irish woman to compete in five Olympic Games, when she competes on the roads of Paris on the 11 August. The marathon route takes in some of the famous Parisian landmarks, including the Chateau de Versailles, the Grand Palais and the Hotel de Ville.

The track and field events take place in the Stade de France, which transforms from the Rugby Sevens events earlier in the Games to a bespoke athletics stadium, with a purple track.

Pierce O’Callaghan gave his reaction to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Athletes:

Individual events:

Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) 100m Hurdles

Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) 400m

Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport AC) 400m

Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock AC) 400m

Ciara Mageean (City of Lisburn AC) 1500m

Sarah Healy (UCD AC) 1500m

Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC) 1500m

Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers) 5000m

Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole AC) Marathon

Nicola Tuthill (UCD AC) Hammer Throw

Kate O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerald’s AC) Heptathlon

Mark English (Finn Valley AC) 800m

Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC) 1500m

Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers AC) 1500m

Luke McCann (UCD AC) 1500m

Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) 5000m

Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock AC) Shot Put

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay from:

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy (Bandon AC), Lauren Cadden (Sligo AC), Kelly McGrory (Tír Chonaill AC), Rachel McCann (North Down AC), Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo AC), Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC), Jack Raftery (Donore Harriers).

Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers), Roisín Harrison (Emerald AC)

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay from:

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, Kelly McGrory, Rachel McCann.

Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning, Roisín Harrison

Core Staff

Paul McNamara (Team Leader)

Teresa McDaid (Team Manager)

Christian Malcolm (Sprints Lead)

David Sweeney (Field Event Lead)

Mark Kenneally (Endurance Lead)

Paul Thornton (Operations Manager)

Fully Accredited Coaches

David McCarthy (Relay Coach)

Noelle Morrissey

Michael O’Connor

Feidhlim Kelly

Alan McCormack

Edrick Floreal

Medical Support

Paul Carragher (Physio)

Ciara McCallion (Physio)

Declan Monaghan (Physio)