IRFU Community Series Suspended

The Community Series of games that have been ongoing over the past couple of weeks on a provincial basis have been postponed until further notice.

The IRFU, in a statement released this afternoon said that they had received clarity from government on the status of domestic rugby amid ongoing public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Northern Ireland Executive have advised that from Friday October 16th, no “organised contact sport involving household mixing other than at elite level” can take place. Amateur club rugby is not classified as an elite sport under this regulation.

The Government of Ireland yesterday removed the exemption for club championship matches from Level 3 of their Plan for Living with COVID-19 so, as a result, The Energia Community Series is no longer exempt from Level 3 training and match restrictions.

All clubs in Level 3 and Level 4 areas are now restricted to “Non-contact training only in pods of up to 15.

This means that the scheduled games between Galwegians and Ballina and Corinthians and Buccaneers have now been called off.

The Statement continues to say that

“Irish Rugby supports all public health measures which keep our community safe and urges all its members to demonstrate safe and responsible behaviour.

Clubs in all provinces are also reminded of the need to have an updated COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in place which ensures all activities comply with government guidelines.

The IRFU with the four provinces will deliver strategic support to clubs in the coming weeks to help them make the most of non-contact training for the purposes of wellbeing, fitness and skill development.”