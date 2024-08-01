IRFU Charitable Trust Golf Day a huge success

The inaugural IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Charity Golf Outing, kindly sponsored by Pinergy, took place in the stunning Galway Bay Golf Resort on Monday 29th July 2024 – coinciding with the start of the Galway Races. Connacht and Ireland Rugby legend Eric Elwood was special guest on the day, with over 20 teams competing for the honour of being crowned the first winners of the event. In the end, the top 3 sides were:

1st Alri Construction, Galway

2nd Intersport Elverys

3rd Avita Communications

Special thanks to the team at Galway Bay Golf Resort for their generosity in supporting this Charity Golf Outing; as well as the Connacht Hospitality Group, which Galway Bay Golf Resort are part of. The purpose of the Outing was to raise awareness for the IRFU Charitable Trust in Connacht and in particular to raise awareness about the 36 seriously injured rugby players from the four provinces whom the Trust supports.

Galway Bay FM reporter William Davies was there and he first spoke to Marc Sheridan, Communications Manager with the IRFU Charitable Trust, about the success of the event…

Next up, William spoke to David Slattery from event sponsors Pinergy…

William also spoke to former Ireland and Leinster hooker Shane Byrne before he teed off…

Connacht Rugby players Peter Dooley, Shane Jennings and Joe Joyce were in attendance at the event and they spoke to William…

Finally, William caught up with former Connacht Rugby star Gavin Duffy before his round of golf…

Pictured above are (l to r): Linda Black (Operations Director IRFU Charitable Trust), Marc Sheridan (Communications Director IRFU Charitable Trust), Cathal Forde (Connacht Rugby), Hillary Sheridan (Event Volunteer), Michael Whelan (Chairman IRFU Charitable Trust)

Some more photos from the IRFU Charitable Trust Golf Day last Monday: