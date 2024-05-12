IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Charity Golf Outing Launch – A Special Feature

The IRFU Charitable Trust, with the support of Pinergy, Connacht Rugby, the Galway Bay Golf Resort and Galway Bay FM, are delighted to announce the first ever IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Golf Outing in aid of seriously injured rugby players and their families. The inaugural Charity Golf Outing will take place at the stunning Galway Bay Golf Resort on Monday 29th July 2024.

Title sponsor Pinergy, a long-term supporter of the Charitable Trust, also sponsors the Munster and Leinster Charity Golf Outings.

Established in 1978, the IRFU Charitable Trust helps seriously injured rugby players and their families with everyday needs such as medical care, wheelchairs, physical therapy and education, transport including vehicle adaptations, home alterations, and just being there for them when they need someone.

Connacht Rugby’s Official Media Partner Galway Bay FM, were also present at the launch getting the word out about the event on radio and across their multi-platform offering.

A special feature on the launch was broadcast as part of Saturday Sport.

Presented by John Mulligan.

Another Official Partner to Connacht Rugby, the Connacht Hospitality Group is also generously getting behind the Charity Golf Event.

Galway Bay Golf Resort, which is part of the Connacht Hospitality Group is the Official Course Partner for this Charity Golf Outing.

The Connacht Charity Golf Outing, which takes place on Monday 29th July, coinciding with the start of the Galway Races, will host 24 teams of four.

All funds raised from the event go towards helping seriously injured players and their families.

To book your team, and show your support, please visit the IRFU Charitable Trust’s website at: https://irfucharitabletrust.com/event/connacht-charity-golf-outing-2024/

For further information about the IRFU Charitable Trust and the Connacht Charity Golf Outing Partners:

IRFU Charitable Trust: www.irfucharitabletrust.com

Pinergy: www.pinergy.ie

Connacht Rugby: www.connachtrugby.ie

Galway Bay FM: www.galwaybayfm.ie

Galway Bay Golf Resort: www.galwaybaygolfresort.ie

Connacht Hospitality Group: www.connachthospitalitygroup.ie

Get Broadcasting: www.getbroadcasting.com