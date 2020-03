The IRFU, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby, in agreement and partnership with Rugby Players Ireland and its members, have today agreed a payment deferral model for all employees.

These deferrals will be effective from April, and beyond if required.

IRFU & @RugbyPlayersIRE announce pay deferrals for all employees.



Philip Browne: 'I thank all our partners, Rugby Players Ireland and all our employees for standing with us at this time'#IrishRugby #ShoulderToShoulder https://t.co/ECCxe2qP0m — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 20, 2020