Ireland WU17 0-0 Northern Ireland WU17

There were no goals scored but the Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s will still take a lot of positives from their 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in a friendly international in the AUL Complex, Dublin.

Head Coach James Scott wanted to use this game – which was the first of a double-header – to get his players familiar with his preferred tactical approach, encouraged style of play and knowing each other’s strengths.

The squad will not be afforded much time to gel before their UEFA Women’s European Under-17 Championship qualifiers roll around in October – when they will face Bulgaria, Hungary and Norway.

Scott selected a strong line-up with Shelbourne’s Abbie Larkin leading them out as captain and she impressed with her clever runs off the ball and link-up play.

In midfield, Michaela Lawrence, who has been making great progress at Treaty United, caught the eye with her pressing and tackling, while Tara O’Hanlon was a bundle of energy on the left side.

The home side knitted together some good combinations of play and were a threat when breaking forward, but could not find that goal that would have acted as the ultimate reward for their positive play.

The teams will meet again on Friday in Queen’s University, Belfast with kick-off set for 14:00.

Republic of Ireland: Keenan; Thompson, Fitzpatrick (Dossen 46), Fleming, O’Hanlon (Russell 80), Lawrence (Riley 75), Kelly (Flanagan 75), O’Brien (O’Mahony 46); Loughrey (O’Sullivan 75), Law (McCarn 60), Larkin (Clynch 75).

Northern Ireland: Woods; Tweedie, Coyle, Sweetlove, Keenan; Marks, O’Neill, Kerr; Johnston, Reid, Halliday.

Referee: Patrick Conway.