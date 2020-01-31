Ireland Women’s Rugby team to face Scotland on Sunday

Ireland Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has selected a strong team for their opening 2020 Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland at Energia Park in Donnybrook on Sunday (kick-off 1pm). Kilconly’s Cliodhna Maloney (pictured) makes a long awaited return to the front row after a year out through injury and a move to London to join Wasps, 18 year old Ballinasloe winger Beibhinn Parsons will again look to enhance her growing reputation wearing No.11, while Connacht players Nichola Fryday and Edel MacMahon are selected in the pack. Ahead of the game, Cliodhna has been telling Irish Rugby TV the preparations have been top class…

IRELAND WOMEN’S TEAM V SCOTLAND:

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

10. Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

8. Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

19. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

20. Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/Munster) *

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

22. Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster) *

23. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster)