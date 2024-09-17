Ireland Women’s Rugby squad announced for Canada

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named a 30-player Ireland Women’s XVs squad, sponsored by Aon, for the upcoming WXV1 campaign in Vancouver. Following Saturday’s victory over Australia in Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test match, the Ireland squad will re-assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre later today, before departing for Canada on Friday.

Bemand’s side will face New Zealand, Canada and USA in their WXV1 debut in Vancouver, providing Ireland with an opportunity to build important Test match experience and exposure against the world’s leading teams heading into the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

The squad includes Exeter Chiefs duo Edel McMahon and Cliodhna Moloney and Galwegians’ Nicole Fowley. Kilconly native Moloney scored a late try for Ireland in their 36-10 win over Australia last Saturday and will look to add to her 35 caps, the second-most appearances in the squad.

The four players who made their Test debuts for Ireland against the Wallaroos last weekend are all included in the travelling party, as Ruth Campbell, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Siobhán McCarthy and Erin King are all rewarded for impressive performances on their debut appearance in green.

Unfortunately Christy Haney has been ruled out of the three-match campaign due to injury, but there is a welcome return to fitness for Sadhbh McGrath who is recalled, while props Sophie Barrett and Andrea Stock are two of four uncapped players named in the squad for Vancouver, joining backs Katie Heffernan and Caitríona Finn.

Ireland will continue their preparations for WXV1 at their IRFU High Performance Centre base this week, before travelling to Canada on Friday ahead of their campaign opener against the Black Ferns at BC Place on Sunday, 29 September (Kick-off 7pm local time/3am Irish time).

Bemand’s side then go head-to-head with hosts Canada in their second outing at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, 5 October (Kick-off 3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish time), before concluding the tournament against USA at BC Place on Friday, 11 October (Kick-off 12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time).

Commenting on today’s announcement, the Ireland Head Coach said: “We are delighted to confirm our 30-player squad to travel to Vancouver for our debut appearance at WXV1. We have spoken consistently about building strong squad depth within the group, and the performance against Australia and training intensity of the last two weeks, presented the Coaching Team with a number of difficult selection decisions.

“The performance and result on Saturday was a really pleasing start point for our season and as we re-assemble for camp in Dublin later today, the focus now turns to WXV1, preparing well for the challenges ahead and continuing to grow our wave moving towards the tournament opener against the Black Ferns.”

All of Ireland’s matches at WXV1 will be available to stream live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland Squad – WXV1:

Forwards (17):

Sophie Barrett (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(1)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(38)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(24)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(27)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)(1)

Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)(1)

Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(13)

Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(29)

Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(35)

Grace Moore (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)(15)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(9)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(8)

Andrea Stock (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby)*

Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)

Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(29)

Backs (13):

Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(22)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(27)

Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(15)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(1)

Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(11)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(12)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(18)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(7)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(10)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(17)

Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(16)

WXV1 Fixtures: