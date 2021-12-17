Ireland WNT jersey raffle raises over €20,000 for sick children

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team have raised over €20,000 for sick children around the country by donating their match-worn jerseys to an online raffle.

By linking up with the Children’s Health Foundation to supply much-needed funds, the WNT players supplied their signed jerseys from the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia – played on November 25th – for fans to get the chance to win.

The response was phenomenal with 709 people using the online raffle to donate a total of €10,322, which was added to by Sky Ireland with an extra €10,000 as they reinforced their backing of the WNT and this good cause.

Ireland WNT midfielder Ciara Grant, who is also a qualified Doctor, said: “On behalf of all the players and staff connected with the Ireland Women’s National Team, I’d like to thank everyone who donated to this initiative as every single cent will make a positive difference in helping sick children.

“Our captain, Katie McCabe, says it a lot but we all row in behind the sentiment that as international players representing our country we are fully aware of our status as role models, which is why it is so important for us to shine a light on different charities, initiatives & projects that merit some extra support.

“As someone who is involved in the healthcare industry, I know the fantastic work being done by the Children’s Health Foundation and this is simply our way of acknowledging that and giving something back. The sick children are so inspiring so any bit we can give is something we are proud to do.

“I would also like to thank Sky Ireland for their generous donation. They have been brilliant sponsors of our team since coming onboard this year as we will look forward to working with them again in 2022, when we continue our campaign to qualify for the World Cup.”

Commenting on the Ireland WNT’s incredible initiative, Denise Fitzgerald, CEO of Children’s Health Foundation said: “From all of us in Children’s Health Foundation and on behalf of the staff and families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team for helping to raise an incredible €20,322 to help give every sick child every possible chance to survive, thrive and live to their potential. We would also like to thank every person that purchased a raffle ticket – your generosity will make a real difference for sick children.”

About Children’s Health Foundation

Children’s Health Foundation raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres – from funding vital life-saving equipment and providing essential patient and parental supports to making ground-breaking, paediatric research possible.

Children’s Health Foundation is the new name for CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation, which came together in January 2019 to become one foundation supporting all CHI sites to ensure every sick child has the very best chance. The National Children’s Hospital Foundation in Tallaght will soon also join Children’s Health Foundation to become a single, unified family supporting all of Ireland’s sick children.

We are committed to supporting the little patients and families who attend Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres in Temple Street, Crumlin, Connolly and Tallaght.

With the continued kindness and generosity of our supporters across Ireland and beyond, we will work as one organisation to continue our vital work in supporting the patients, families and staff in CHI – today, tomorrow, and in the future.

If you would like to find out more about how you can support sick children and their families in CHI, simply email [email protected] or call 01 709 1700.