Ireland wins Home Internationals for first time since 2017

Ireland have won the Men’s Home International Matches at Hankley Common, halving their match with England on the final day.

Entering the day high in confidence having overcome both Scotland and Wales, Ireland faced a tough English side, who were seeking to secure three Home International titles in a row.

The morning foursomes matches did not go to plan as Ireland took just two half points with England entering the afternoon session 4-1 up.

Rob Moran lead the team into the singles matches in what was to be a stellar match with John Gough. Ten birdies by Moran was matched by a bogey-less round that included 7 birdies from Gough, leading to the match being halved overall. Moran, who played all 6 sessions this week, added 5 points to Ireland’s tally.

Matt McClean secured a significant win over Zachary Chegwidden while Caolan Rafferty overcame the 2021 Amateur Champion by a margin of 8&7.

Four more points were added by Hugh Foley, TJ Ford, Liam Nolan and Jack McDonnell to guarantee the all-important 7.5 and for Ireland to capture the Raymond Trophy for the 19th time and the first since 2017.

Ireland 7.5-7.5 England

Foursomes Matches:

Robert Moran and Alex Maguire halved with Jack Dyer and Arron Edwards-Hill

Peter O’Keeffe and Matt McClean lost to Olly Huggins and John Gough 1hole

Marc Boucher and Liam Nolan lost to Sam Bairstow and Haider Hussain 6&5

TJ Ford and Caolan Rafferty halved with Jack Bigham and Josh Hill

Hugh Foley and Alan Fahy lost to Zachary Chegwidden and Laird Shepherd 2&1

Singles Matches:

Robert Moran halved with John Gough

Alex Maguire lost to Jack Dyer 2 holes

Hugh Foley beat Sam Bairstow 1 hole

Peter O’Keeffe lost to Olly Huggins 7&5

TJ Ford beat Haider Hussain 3&1

Liam Nolan beat Callan Barrow 1 hole

Jack McDonnell beat Josh Hill 3&2

Alan Fahy lost to Jack Bigham 3&1

Matt McClean beat Zachary Chegwidden 6&5

Caolan Rafferty beat Laird Shepherd 8&7