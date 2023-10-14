Galway Bay FM

14 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Ireland v New Zealand World Cup Quarter Final Preview

Share story:
Ireland v New Zealand World Cup Quarter Final Preview

Ireland will hope to reach the Rugby World Cup Semi-Final for the first time this evening when they take on New Zealand in Paris.

So far, it has been a great tournament for the team winning all their group games while the All Blacks were beaten by France in their opening game.

John Mulligan and William Davies were joined by Kilkerrin man and well known Rugby publisher Oliver Lee who lives in Auckland to gauge the feeling in the Southern Hemisphere ahead of tonight’s game.

This segment was broadcast as part of Saturday Sport.

 

Share story:

Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Claregalway meet in Galway Ladies Football County Senior Final tomorrow

Defending County, Provincial and All-Ireland Club Champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne put their titles on the line tomorrow afternoon when they face Claregalway...

Connaught region heroes recognised at the 2023 Special Olympics Ireland Volunteer Awards

Local heroes Patricia Creaven, Tara McLoughlin and Teresa Ward recognised at the 2023 Special Olympics Ireland Volunteer Awards  Patricia Creaven, Tara M...

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six

The Dewhurst Stakes is the feature this afternoon at Newmarket and there is also some quality racing at home at Naas. George McDonagh looks ahead and pick...

Galway Camogie Release County Final Dates

The Galway Camogie Board have released dates of the County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Finals. The details are as follows… Senior A Sarsfields v...