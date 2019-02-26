Ireland v France Kickboxing International A Resounding Success

The Ireland V France International team challenge event in the Clayton Hotel, Galway on Saturday 23 February was a resounding success.

Five full on International Fights were the headliners with an impressive fifteen under card fights, one of which was for an IKF All Ireland Title.

A brilliant and vocal crowd, a fantastic atmosphere sparked up by five professional drummers from the excellent “Drumadors”, beautiful ring girl Grace assisted by the ultra cute junior ring girl Belle & ring boy Joey, excellent DJ Mark, MC Alan, photographer Pete, Videographer Dave and topped off by Irish TV Station TG4 who showed highlights of the fights on national TV on Monday sports news all made for a fabulous nights entertainment of Kickboxing and K-1 at its best.

Special mentions go out to all the fantastic setup/down crew from Black Dragon who all did a top class job and some of them doubled up as warm up pad men for the fighters, corner men and security and of course to the Ladies on the door Leona and Sinead and our excellent Glove runners Amy and Tiernagh.

The IKF Officials did a top class job with little or no complaints and the management and staff of the Clayton were professional, helpful and welcoming as always.

The medical crew from the Oranmore Civil Defence and Dr Maura Grummell were on the ball as usual and kept everyone safe and all the raffle ticket sellers did a great job also.

A huge thanks must go out to the various sponsors who very generously contributed towards bringing the International team over and helped cover the cost of the Irish Title fight and to the many people/businesses who donated a spot prize for the raffle.

The next big promotion for Black Dragon is scheduled for 12th October.





IKF Junior Kickboxing:

Tommy Riley, Waterford, Ireland defeated Patrick Ward, Galway, Ireland by Judges decision. 20-19, 20-19, 20-18.

Darren Van Strien, Galway, Ireland and Jake Power, Limerick, Ireland fought to a draw. 20-18, 19-20, 19-19.

Faith Foley, Galway, Ireland and Nora Walsh, Sligo, Ireland fought to a draw. 20-20, 20-18, 18-20.



Galway’s Faith Foley from Annaghdown attack’s Sligo Nora Walsh.



Finn Foley, Galway, Ireland and Alex Halligan, Claremorris, Ireland fought an exhibition match resulting in a draw.





Galway’s Finn Foley from Annaghdown lands a solid side kick to the midsection of Ckaremorris Fighter Alex Halligan.

IKF AM FCR (Exhibition).

Ultan Connell, Galway, Ireland and Owen Flatley, Galway, Ireland fought an exhibition match resulting in a draw.

IKF AM K-1:

Tom Hopwood, Galway, Ireland defeated Kevin Kehoe, New Ross, Ireland by Judges decision. 29-28, 29-28, 28-28.

Tom Hopwood hand raised in victory over Kevin Kehoe.

IKF AM IR:

Brian Cusack, Galway, Ireland defeated Dylan Drennan, Kilkenny, Ireland by Judges decision. 29-28, 30-29, 28-29.

IKF AM FCR:

Amy Duane, Galway, Ireland defeated Julita Stachecka, Athy, Ireland by TKO in round two.

Julita Stachecka in medically suspended for 30 days until 25 March, 2019.

Galways Amy Duane has her hand raised after a TKO victory over Kildare’s Julia Stachecka.



IKF AM FCR:

Tyrone Cronin O’ Brien, Limerick, Ireland defeated Darren Morning, Letterkenny, Ireland by Judges decision. 30-27, 29-27, 30-26.

IKF AM FCR:

Jack Walls, Donegal, Ireland defeated Oisin Concannon, Galway, Ireland by Judges decision. 29-28, 27-29, 29-30.

IKF AM FCR (Exhibition):

Eoin Mulvihill, Galway, Ireland and Jason Huane, Claremorris, Ireland fought an exhibition match resulting in a draw.

IKF AM IR:

Darren Woods, Galway, Ireland defeated Craig Sullivan, Waterford, Ireland by Judges decision. 30-27, 30-27, 30-27.

IKF AM K-1:

Sam Devaney, defeated Tom Scarry, Galway, Ireland by Kick KO in round two.

Tom Scarry is medically suspended for 45 days until 9th March, 2019.

IKF AM IR:

Jamie O Sullivan, Galway, Ireland defeated Artur Kuling, Kildare, Ireland by Judges decision. 30-25, 30-25, 30-26.



Galway’s Jamie O’Sullivan from Mountbellew lands a head kick on Kildare Fighter Arthur Kuling.



IKF AM IR -60kg Senior All Ireland Title Fight:

Christopher Breen, Tipperary, Ireland defeated Damien Creavin, Galway, Ireland by Judges decision to win the vacant title. 48-48, 46-47, 48-49.





Galway’s Damien Creavin from Ballybrit lands a right hand on Tipperary’s Chris Breen.

Ireland V France 5 man International team challenge:

IKF AM IR:

Ciaran Healy, Oldcastle, Ireland defeated Rayan Saidani, Toulouse, France by Judges decision. 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

IKF AM K-1:

Hayleigh Kiely, Limerick, Ireland defeated Vidal Anne Juliette, Toulouse, France by Judges decision. 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

IKF AM K-1:

Thomas Perret, Bordeaux, France defeated Dara Mannion, Galway, Ireland by Judges decision. 30-27, 30-27, 30-28.

IKF AM IR:

Chloe Quinn, Tipperary, Ireland defeated Alison Koucha, Toulouse, France by Judges decision. 30-28, 29-27, 30-27.

IKF AM K-1:

Cian McCormack, Galway, Ireland defeated Valentin Dalliere, Bordeaux, France by Judges decision. 29-27, 30-26, 30-29.

Galway’s Cian Mc Cormack from Kinvara aims a head kick to French Fighter Valentin Dalliere from Bordeaux.