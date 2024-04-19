Ireland U18 Schools team beat Wales 3-0 in Centenary Shield

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS captured their first win of the SAFIB Centenary Shield campaign when they overcame hosts Wales 3-0 in Briton Ferry last night (Thursday, April 18th). It was the final game in the series which saw the Republic of Ireland win one, draw one and lose two. The Irish will have mixed emotions having come very close to getting all three points against Scotland and Northern Ireland in Athlone but conceding goals from set pieces was their downfall over those two games. Clarin College’s ADAM O’HALLORAN played the final fifteen minutes of last night’s win in Wales.

Last night’s performance was a credit to the players involved having suffered some late withdrawals and injuries in the build up to this fixture. The game saw a first start for Rhys Kelly Noonan (Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven) and debuts for Mark Isong (Belvedere College) and Conor Cannon (Rice College, Westport). The Irish got the perfect start against the Welsh with an own goal scored by defender Mwenera after 13 minutes. Carndonagh Community School netminder Óisín Cooney kept his side in contention with a brilliant penalty save to deny the hosts an equaliser just before the half-hour mark. While Summerhill College student Daire PATTON netted ten minutes from the interval to give the Irish a two-goal cushion heading into the break. The third goal came courtesy of birthday boy Hugh PARKER (Temple Carrig School, Greystones) with a lovely finish on 55 minutes. With the game wrapped up over the hour mark, Derek O’Brien was able to utilise his bench and make several substitutions. The Irish players managed the game out and ensure a clean sheet for Cooney. Debutant Mark ISONG (Belvedere College) was named Player of the Match following his stunning performance in the white shirt. Northern Ireland claimed the title last Thursday evening in Belfast when they defeated the Welsh 2-1 in Belfast. They were deserved SAFIB Centenary Shield Champions with maximum points accrued from four wins.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Óisín COONEY (Carndonagh Community School), Kyle McDONAGH (St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry), Daire PATTON (Summerhill College, Sligo), Conor CANNON (Rice College, Westport), Conor REYNOLDS (Rice College, Westport), Kyle DONOGHUE (Kildare Town Community School), Callum HONOHAN © (Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline), Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven), Evan LYNCH (Christian Brothers College, Cork), Mark ISONG (Belvedere College), Hugh PARKER (Temple Carrig School, Greystones)

SUBS USED | Calum COSTELLO (Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir) for Donoghue (68), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College) for Kelly Noonan (75), Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry) for Parker (75), James McATEER (Loreto Community School, Milford) for Reynolds (84) Jack AHERN (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) for Lynch (84). SUBS NOT USED | Edvinas JAKAS (Lucan Community College), Tom McLOUGHLIN (Malahide Community School)

MANAGEMENT | Derek O’BRIEN, Head Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore), Alan MURPHY, Coach (St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), John POWER, GK Coach, Kevin HABERLIN, Equipment Manager, Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

2024 SAFIB Centenary Shield RESULTS

Friday, February 23 Northern Ireland 3-0 England (Blanchflower Park, Welders FC)

Thursday, February 29 Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland (Athlone Town AFC)

Thursday, March 7 Republic of Ireland 1-2 Northern Ireland (Athlone Town AFC)

Thursday, March 14 Scotland 2-4 Wales (Greenock Morton)

Thursday, March 21 Scotland 0-2 Northern Ireland (Stenhousemuir FC)

Thursday, March 28 Wales 3-1 England (Llandarcy Academy of Sport)

Friday, April 5 England 4-0 Republic of Ireland (Walsall FC)

Thursday, April 11 Northern Ireland 2-1 Wales (Blanchflower Park, Welders FC)

Friday, April 12 England 4-2 Scotland (Chesterfield FC)

Thursday, April 18 Wales 0-3 Republic of Ireland (Briton Ferry FC)