Ireland U17 girls beat Portugal 1-0

The Ireland Women’s Under-17s finished off a productive training camp in Portugal by beating their hosts 1-0 courtesy of a fine goal from Shelbourne striker Rebecca Devereux. After beating South Korea in the first of two international friendly games, James Scott’s team wanted to end the eight-day camp on a high as they prepare for their upcoming UEFA Women’s Under-17 European Championship qualifiers in Albania. There were two Galway United players in the Irish squad, defender Emma Duffy and attacker Emily Fitzgerald, and both started the game against Portugal.

Both teams started the game in lively fashion, putting passes together and keeping possession. With 24 minutes gone, Portugal had a great chance to go ahead as Vitória Coelho attempted a bicycle kick, but her acrobatic attempt went wide. It remained a tight affair as the minutes ticked by and Ireland goalkeeper Enya Carthy made a fine save from a shot from long distance in the 28th minute. Right before end of the first half, the ball fell to Della Cowper Gray just on the edge of the box. Her well-taken shot was met by a great save and that meant it was scoreless heading into the break.

Portugal had a good chance saved again by Carthy in the 47th minute and Ireland captain Katie Lawlee had a shot on target in the 54th minute but was claimed by the Portuguese keeper. Ireland had a good opportunity to go ahead when the ball fell to substitute Anna Butler in the box, but again the shot was matched with some fine goalkeeping to keep things level. At the other end, Carthy was kept on her toes in goal, making another fine stop minutes after Butler’s chance.

Finally, in the 76th minute, the deadlock was broken when a long ball was played over the top of the Portuguese defence and substitute Rebecca Devereux took the ball past the Portuguese defence with great composure and finished the chance into the bottom left corner to give Ireland the lead. With six minutes of injury time, Ireland kept their composure to see out the game and make it two wins from two in this international window.

Ireland: Enya Carthy, Emma Duffy, Lucy Fitzgerald, Amy Tierney, Katie Lawlee, Emily Fitzgerald, Hannah O’Brien, Kiera Sena, Della Cowper Gray, Ciara Fitzpatrick, Clodagh Daly.

Ireland WU17 Squad – Goalkeepers: Clodagh Fitzgerald (Cork City), Enya Carthy (SJEB Academy – USA)

Defenders: Emma Duffy (Galway United), Lucy O’Rourke (Shelbourne), Clodagh Daly (Shamrock Rovers), Ciara Fitzpatrick (Cork City), Keeva Flynn (Sligo Rovers), Della Cowper Gray (Shamrock Rovers), Keelin Dodd (DLR Waves), Kiera Sena (Cork City)

Midfielders: Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians), Amy Tierney (Shamrock Rovers), Lucy Fitzgerald (Athlone Town), Anna Hegarty (Bohemians), Ella Kelly (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Katie Lawlee (Treaty United), Hannah O’Brien (Shelbourne), Sorcha Melia (Shamrock Rovers), Rebecca Devereux (Shelbourne), Anna Butler (Shamrock Rovers), Emily Fitzgerald (Galway United), Katie O’Reilly (Shamrock Rovers)

Results

January 19 | South Korea 1-2 Ireland, Estádio Dr. Alves Vieira (Torres Novas)

January 24 | Portugal 0-1 Ireland, Campo Chã das Padeiras, em Santarém