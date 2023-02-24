Ireland Schoolboys start Centenary Cup with 0-0 draw in Scotland

Scotland 0-0 Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland Schools were held to a goalless draw with Scotland last night in the opening night of the 2023 SAFIB hummel Centenary Shield series in Renfrew just outside Glasgow. Both Galway players in the squad, Adam O’Halloran from Clarin College Athenry and Brian Cunningham from Pres Headford came on as substitutes in the closing stages.

The Irish made a positive start to proceedings with two brilliant chances inside the first quarter of an hour, both coming from corner kick deliveries. The first came from the boot of Callum Bonner who fed Senan Mullen in the box as the young St. Aidan’s scholar saw his acrobatic shot blocked off the line while Aidan Russell Vargas (Lusk Community College) swung a corner in for Niall Holohan (Carrick on Shannon Community School) to latch onto but his effort hit the crossbar.

Both Jesse Dempsey (Wexford CBS), and Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow) were impressing down the flanks early on but their penetrating runs came to nothing in the end.

The only other serious goal contender was Callum Bonner’s (St. Patrick’s Classical School, Navan), attempt when he was one on one with Mitchell but the Navan man went wide of the mark as it remained scoreless at the break.

Neither side made any real impact in the game in the second forty-five. Kenny and Bonner were lively but well-marshalled in the game.

Scotland’s corner count was mounting but Irish keeper Ryan Delaney (St. Francis College, Rochestown) had a relatively quiet night between the posts as he dealt with any Scottish advances admirably.

The action tampered out as opportunities were lacking in the final third to break the deadlock.

Senan Mullen (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill) hit the side netting deep into added time as the teams had to be content with a share of the spoils.

A point on the road for John McShane’s youngsters as they focus their attention to Wales in a fortnight’s time in Ferrycarrig Park. The reigning Champions will be looking for full points away from home and should prove another challenging test for the Irish.

Meanwhile, Scotland travel to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland next Thursday evening in the second of the ten-match schedule.

Ireland will enjoy home advantage in their penultimate outing of the campaign when they play host to England on Friday, March 24 in Athlone Town AFC.

The Republic of Ireland will then conclude the series with a short trip to Belfast to take on Northern Ireland on Thursday, March 30.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Ryan DELANEY (St. Francis College, Rochestown), Jonathan ADEDEJI (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry), Jesse DEMPSEY (Wexford CBS), Eli ROONEY (Summerhill College, Sligo), Niall HOLOHAN (Carrick on Shannon Community School), Senan MULLEN (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill), Callum BONNER (St. Patrick’s Classical School, Navan), Arran HEALY © (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Peter GROGAN (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College), Eoin KENNY (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk)

SUBS USED | Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry) for Bonner (81), Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford) for Grogan (85)

SUBS NOT USED | Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven), Ryan McBREARTY (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Daithí FOLAN (Belvedere College, Dublin)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Loreto Secondary School, Bray), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

SCOTLAND | Ethan Mitchell, Jamie Carnihan, Callum Hannah, Andrew Miller, Harris Clubb ©, Nathan Smith, Martin Campbell, Aaron Nicholson, Ricky Waugh, Nathan Cannon, Jayden McGivern

SUBS | Joe Prior, Corey Armour, Ruaridh Cant, Daniel Mason Bone, Calum Gemmell, Lewis Downie

MANAGEMENT | Craig Johnstone, Gerry O’Hare, Steven Harvey, Joseph Kelly

MATCH OFFICIAL | Barry Cook (Scotland)

2023 SAFIB hummel Centenary Shield Fixtures

RESULT

Thursday, February 23 Scotland 0-0 Republic of Ireland Renfrew FC

FIXTURES

Thursday, March 2 Northern Ireland vs Scotland Blanchflower Park

Thursday, March 9 Republic of Ireland vs Wales Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford

Thursday, March 23 Wales vs Northern Ireland Britton Ferry FC

Friday, March 24 Republic of Ireland vs England Athlone Town AFC

Thursday, March 30 Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland Blanchflower Park

Friday, March 31 Scotland vs England Broadwood Stadium

Thursday, April 13 Wales vs Scotland Colwyn Bay FC

Friday, April 14 England vs Northern Ireland Billericay Town FC

Friday, April 28 England vs Wales Hednesford Town FC

All games kick off at 7pm