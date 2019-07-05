Ireland Makes It Two From Two at 2019 World University Games

Team Ireland’s Women’s Football Team have qualified for the 2019 FISU Summer Universiade Quarter Finals as Group C Winners as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in Stadio San Francesco in Nocera.

A first half-brace from Eleanor Ryan Doyle proved to be enough for Ireland to seal top spot in their group and will play the Runners-Up of Group A which consists of China, Mexico and Russia on Monday evening.

Ireland took the lead after 6 minutes when Aislinn Meaney’s ball in behind found Ryan-Doyle who raced through and was bundled over by the goalkeeper just inside the box. The TU Dublin student would dust herself off and convert the penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way as she slotted the ball to the keeper’s right.

Ireland did not enjoy as much possession of the ball as they did on Tuesday night with Korea not allowing the team time on the ball. Korea had a number of chances during the first half with Chaerin Han forcing Amanda McQuillan to readjust her feet to stop a swerving shot and Lauren Dwyer clearing a shot off the line from the midfielder .

As the game headed towards half time, Ireland doubled their advantage when Lauren Dwyer sent a ball long which the centre-half misjudged, and Ryan-Doyle burst through and spotted goalkeeper Hyerim Kang off her line and lifted the ball over her from 22 yards and into net.

Korea pulled a goal back just before half-time when Yeji Namgug’s free kick was diverted into the Irish goal off the head of Shauna Fox. Having not played beforehand in the tournament, Korea showed their freshness in the 30 degree-plus heat in the second half and controlled the ball for large parts of the second half as Ireland’s defence and midfield focused on limiting the number of opportunities they had to test McQuillan with Niamh Farrelly putting in a huge shift covering the width of the pitch and disrupting numerous attacks.

Ireland will have a couple of days off as the are idle in the last round of group fixtures and will have a keen interest in Saturday’s Group A fixture between China and Russia.

Ireland: McQuillan, Dwyer (O’Callaghan 66’), Fox, Doyle, Mustaki, Farrelly, Kelly, Smyth-Lynch (McGuinness 55), Gargan, Ryan-Doyle, Gargan

2019 FISU Summer Universiade Women’s Football – Group C Result

Ireland 1-0 Brazil

Republic of Korea 1-2 Ireland

2019 FISU Summer Universiade Women’s Football – Quarter Final

08/07 TBC v Ireland, Stadio M. Torre, 6pm (5pm Irish Time)