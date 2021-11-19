Ireland internationals return to MissQuote.ie Super League action

Ireland’s senior international players return to MissQuote.ie Super League action this weekend, following their exploits in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2023 Qualifiers. Ireland co-captain Edel Thornton is back in at the deep end, with an eagerly anticipated clash between Singleton Supervalu Brunell and WIT Waterford Wildcats. Both sides, along with DCU Mercy, are level pegging at the top of the MissQuote.ie Super League with 4-1 records.

Thornton is excited to return to club action at Parochial Hall this weekend. ‘I’m really looking forward to getting back to the team. Even though we had a great week with Ireland, it’s unusual to leave the squad mid-season to play somewhere else. It’ll be a huge week for the league in my opinion, with players coming back into their own teams having to switch focus very fast to play with different people again. Along with that, we have a lot of big clashes in the league, our own game being huge for us to stay balanced in the league and keep improving for ourselves. We’re looking at a tough physical battle with WIT Waterford Wildcats, so they will really test our strength.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony knows a massive challenge awaits them. “We face a very tough tie this weekend in the shape of Singleton Supervalu Brunell. They have shown they are a top quality side with the results over the last number of weeks and they have so many threats all over the court. We will need to be tuned in for the full 40 minutes if we are to compete at their level. We have been very inconsistent in our performance levels over last few games and we are hoping we have managed to sort some of these issues to be in within a chance of winning.”

There will be plenty of Irish internationals on display when Trinity Meteors host Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics at Trinity Sports Hall – Dayna Finn, Sarah Kenny, Áine O’Connor and Sorcha Tiernan are all due to return for their respective clubs. Tiernan top scored for Ireland against Czech Republic, with 12 points in their 70-54 defeat, but now her focus is firmly on this weekend. “We are really excited to get back playing in the league this weekend. Trinity Meteors have shown they are a tough team to play, especially in their home gym. We’re looking forward to the challenge and hoping we can start building going into a tough stretch of the season”

Head coach of Trinity Meteors, Vincent O’Keeffe, is wary of the threats posed by Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics. “Another very tough test coming on Saturday against Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, who are led by Áine O’Connor and Sorcha Tiernan, two players who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s recent European exploits. Ciara Bracken is having a great season so far and they are extremely well coached with Ioannis Liapakis at the helm. We are looking forward to the challenge and after a tough loss last time out against Singleton Supervalu Brunell, we are looking for a more positive result this time.”

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s will be hoping to break their recent streak of losses, having failed to win their last three fixtures, when they host Killester. Their head coach Liam Culloty is eager to get back in action after the break. “We are really looking forward to getting back on the floor after the international break. We trained hard over that time and we are hoping to implement some of the concepts we have worked on in the game. Killester have had some big wins this season, so we know we’ll have to be at our best to get a win.”

Karl Kilbride, Killester head coach, is hoping to bounce back this Saturday, following their defeat to DCU Mercy in the previous round. “Saturday will be a really tough game. Castleisland is a really difficult place to get a win. Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s are a really physical, athletic team, with an excellent coach. I know they changed their American girl during the week, so there’s a little bit of the unknown too. Those situations usually lead to the Irish girls stepping up into bigger roles and it’s something we’ll have to be ready for. We were obviously really disappointed with the result against DCU Mercy. Rebounding was a major factor in that game, as it will be this weekend. But we’ve had a good week in training and are hoping for that hard work to pay off and to put in a good performance this weekend.”

There are two MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures on Sunday. High flyers DCU Mercy host IT Carlow Basketball, their head coach Mark Ingle said: “We are looking forward to playing IT Carlow this weekend after the international break. IT Carlow have two very good Americans and a coach that brings a mixture of defences, so it should be an interesting encounter at DCU Arena on Sunday.”

IT Carlow’s head coach, Martin Conroy, is searching for their first win of the season, but their efforts have been hampered by the pandemic. “As a squad we’re still suffering with our Covid battle, it seems we have two players and one staff member with long-Covid, but sure we’ll endeavour to play as hard as we can. DCU Mercy are one of the best teams in our league, not just this year but every year. They have fantastic athletes and a fantastic coaching staff. We look forward to the challenge on Sunday and we know it will be very difficult.”

There is a local derby between Fr. Mathews and The Address UCC Glanmire. Ireland international Gráinne Dwyer is ready for a big occasion. “We’re looking forward to the game against The Address UCC Glanmire, local derbies always create a good buzz and atmosphere. It’s nice to get straight back into the Super League after the international break.”

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach, Mark Scannell, added: “We are looking forward to getting back after the break – local derbies are always great occasions and hopefully this game will be another big test for us. Fr. Matthews had a great win against Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics and they will look to build on that, so we’ll have to be prepared. The players all know one another well, so it will be a tough battle and should be a good watch for the spectators.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan says their contest with DBS Éanna will be “one of our toughest of the year without doubt”. The Cork club are unbeaten in their five InsureMyVan.ie Super League games so far, while DBS Éanna have a 4-1 record from their opening fixtures.

The teams face off at Ballincollig Community School and O’Sullivan said: “We are looking forward to playing Éanna at our venue. Darren (McGovern) has assembled one of the most talented and deepest teams in the league, a lot of experience too, which makes this game one our toughest of the year without doubt. It was great to be able to get the fringe players a game last weekend and all the lads are striving to improve each week. Again, one of our goals is to win our home games and we expect a huge battle next Saturday.”

His counterpart at DBS Éanna, Darren McGovern, spoke of a “mini injury crisis” last week, but DBS Éanna managed to emerge 86-84 winners at Moycullen last Sunday and McGovern is hoping his depleted squad won’t be further hit by injuries. “Ballincollig are exceptional. There are many reasons why I say that. They have huge talent, a team ethos and winners. It will be a tough road trip for us for sure. I hope to have all the bodies that where available against Moycullen for this weekend, fingers crossed. I panic when anyone texts or calls me from the squad in the last five weeks.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Griffith College Templeogue at the Tralee Sports Complex and John Dowling talked up his opponents ahead of an eagerly anticipated contetst. “Griffith College Templeogue versus Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is always one of the biggest games of the year and we certainly can’t wait to get underway in the complex on Saturday night. They are one of the teams to beat, as always, (they’re) strong inside with Jason (Killeen), outside with Lorcan (Murphy), and Puff (Summers) is doing a massive job running the show on the floor. On top of that, on the sideline they have Mark (Keenan), the Irish senior men’s coach. We will be up against it, but our guys can’t wait for the challenge.”

Griffith College Templeogue have lost their last three games, in the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup and InsureMyVan.ie Super League. Mark Keenan believes his team will have to be in optimum form to end that run at Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. “Playing Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Tralee is traditionally one of toughest games all season. We will need to play at our best and for 40 minutes, not 20 minutes like we’ve been playing the last few weeks.”

Killester lost 87-72 at Tradehouse Central Ballincollig last weekend and they take on more Cork opposition this weekend, when they host C&S Neptune, who were 83-80 winners over Griffith College Templeogue. Brian O’Malley, Killester’s head coach, wants a response from his side. “It’s a massive bounce back game for us, as we had a rough time in Cork last weekend. C&S Neptune had a great win over Griffith College Templeogue, so they’ll be buoyed by that result. The games have been coming thick and fast, and you face great quality each week. For us, a lot will depend on how we can manage their key danger men. (Nil) Sabata has been immense since coming to the league, but he’s not their only threat, so we have our work cut out.”

Colin O’Reilly, C&S Neptune head coach, thinks his side are in for a stern test. “Killester in their home gym has always been one of the toughest trips every year that fixtures are released. This year is no different, as they have returned with the majority of their previous season’s roster, which has helped them start season strongly. Intensity in games has increased over the past couple of weeks, as players become sharper and I expect it to be more of the same Saturday.”

Belfast Star face a lengthy journey to take on Team 360 Financial Killorglin. They’ll do so without Paul Dick, who picked up a foot injury in their 81-73 win over NUIG Maree. “We have only played twice in Killorglin and both games have been very tight with the teams sharing the spoils. I would expect another close encounter this weekend with a super atmosphere as always. They are a good side and in Allan Thomas they have a terrific American, capable of high level scoring. Simon Francis is also having an impressive season so far. They have multiple threats and Declan (Wall) will have them well drilled for sure. The loss of Paul Dick again to injury will leave a huge gap in our roster, but an opportunity for someone else to step up. At least Kilorglin isn’t that far from Belfast!”

Team 360 Financial Killorglin lost 97-81 at UCD Marian last time out, head coach Declan Wall, is glad to have the comforts of home side time round. “Nice to be back in Killorglin this weekend again, in what will be our last home game before Christmas. The way the fixtures have fallen, we will seem to have a lot of our away games done before Christmas this time, so a lot of home fixtures to look forward to in second half of the season. Belfast Star will offer another big test to us, as they are a well-coached and organised team that will cause us problems for sure if we aren’t at our best. Hopefully we will get a few guys back this week from injury, to boost us a little after last week’s struggles. Morale is good in the camp and like I have told the lads – there will be a lot of highs and lows as we go along the season, but ultimately we need to stay focused on our goals that we have set ourselves come the end, and see if that is good enough to get us to where we want to be.”

NUIG Maree play host to UCD Marian at NUIG Sports Centre, looking for a reaction to their defeat at Belfast Star. They’ve downed Griffith College Templeogue and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in their last two home games, something that UCD Marian head coach Josko Srzic is well aware of. “Our next opponent, NUIG Maree, will be a difficult team to play this season, especially at their home court. They have proven that in their last two home games, beating tough teams. They have a very good mix of American and European players in almost all positions, so we will definitely have to be on point from the start in Galway to have a good chance.”

NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley also gave his thoughts ahead of the game. “UCD Marian are a very smart and experienced side. They’ve got players who’ve won all sorts of titles, along with some great new additions. They put away Team 360 Financial Killorglin last week, who would be a strong team in our conference, so it’s for sure going to be a tough battle. We let ourselves down last weekend against a good Belfast Star team. We didn’t make the shots they gave us, and it cost us. It’s all about bouncing back now this weekend at home. We’re expecting another great crowd here at NUIG Kingfisher to help drive us over the line.”

Both Bright DCU Saints and Moycullen will be seeking their first wins of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League season, when they meet at DCU Sports Complex. Bright DCU Saints were defeated 86-72 by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, while Moycullen lost 86-84 to DBS Éanna, the third time in five Super League matches that the Galway club have lost by three points or fewer.

Moycullen head coach John Cunningham remains upbeat. “We’re edging closer to getting that elusive first win. I was really proud of our effort on Sunday. In the first quarter it felt like we did the opposite of everything we planned for and ended up down by 15. At that point, against a team of Éanna’s quality, it was hard to see anything other than a hiding. However, we dug in, and for the next two quarters we kept cutting the gap, only for Éanna to edge away again. Being down by 17 going into the 4th quarter gave us a second opportunity to throw in the towel, but we did the opposite and took total charge of the game. To have a shot to win or tie at the end of a game like that is a sign we’re on the right road. Bright DCU Saints are in a similar position to ourselves at the moment, so that makes it a real pressure game for both teams next weekend. We’ve had some great ding-dong battles over my years involved at InsureMyVan.ie Super League level, and I don’t envisage anything different on Saturday night. Hopefully we come out on the right side of it!”

Gareth Winders, Bright DCU Saints, head coach added: “Great performance from our players in Tralee, it’s not an easy place to go and get anything. Moycullen will pose a new challenge for us and will bring a strong game, backed by experienced players. We have been getting better every week. Our young players are beginning to find their feet in this league and we will start seeing stronger performances as a team.”

In the InsureMyVan Division 1 UCC Demons and Limerick Sport Eagles remain the only unbeaten sides. Limerick Sport Eagles are away at WIT Vikings on Saturday, head coach Matt Hall said: “We have a good start in the league and cup with a lot of home games. This is our first proper away game having to travel, so it’s very important that we get a good performance against a very good young team. We’ve been working hard this week and everyone is well aware of the importance of this game, as we try and continue our good start to the season.”

On Sunday UCC Demons host Portlaoise Panthers at the Mardyke Arena. Head coach Daniel O’Mahony stated: “Yes we play Portlaoise this coming weekend, which I’m sure will be a real tough game. They have a lot of experience, in particular with Luke (Thompson) and Conor (Gallagher). We are light enough this coming weekend, with some key players missing through injuries and other commitments. We started really strongly in the conference, but in last few weeks since our American player departed we are a different outfit and players are adapting to their new roles within the team. But we are looking forward to playing in front of our fans, as with a weekend off and away last week it seems like forever since we got to play for them.”

North Conference leaders McGowan’s Tolka Rovers will be aiming for their fifth win in a row when they travel to LYIT Donegal. Gerald Kennedy, McGowan’s Tolka Rovers head coach, said: “LYIT is no easy win. People seem to be sleeping on them, just because of they haven’t had a good start to the season. But I have watched their games and they have a good team. Sooner are later they will start to surprise people. So my expectations are always the same, going for our fifth win or tenth win, play up to our standards and good things will happen! What I’m truly seeing is that there no easy games in our league.”

Both IT Carlow and Grand Hotel Malahide will be looking for an immediate response to their first league defeats of the season, IT Carlow host Killarney Cougars while Grand Hotel Malahide also have home advantage when they welcome Titans. Elsewhere, it’s EJ Sligo All-Stars versus Abbey Seals Dublin Lions at Mercy College and Fr. Mathews are at home to Limerick Celtics. Ulster University’s game with Drogheda Wolves at UUJ was postponed due to Covid-19.

In the MissQuote.ie Division 1, there are five cross-conference fixtures, the last unbeaten side in the division, Ulster University, host Marble City Hawks at UUJ. Hawks come into the game with a bit of form, having won two of their last three games. Ulster University head coach Patrick O’Neill “We are looking forward to welcoming Hawks to Jordanstown, they have had a bit of a rollercoaster start to the season, but have two quality wins under their belt and proven talent from their years in the Super League. I am happy with how we played as a team last weekend, but still feel we have plenty to work on. It will be a tough game, as the results in our league are showing any team can win on any given day.”

NUIG Mystics will want to get back on track after a first defeat of the season, 77-74 to Ulster University. They’re at home again this weekend, against Phoenix Rockets. LYIT Donegal welcome Limerick Sport Huskies to LYIT on Saturday. LYIT Donegal have secured just a single win in their campaign so far, while Limerick Sport Huskies come into it with a 3-2 record.

Portlaoise Panthers also have a 3-2 record from their five games so far, they host Swords Thunders at St. Mary’s Hall. Swords Thunder got out the gate with a win at the start of the league, but have lost all four of their subsequent games. Griffith College Templeogue (2-2) host Tipperary Knights (3-2) at Nord Anglia International School.

MissQuote.ie Super League Fixtures

Saturday 20th November

Trinity Meteors v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics (Trinity Sports Hall) 1430

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s v Killester (Castleisland CC) 1800

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v WIT Waterford Wildcats (Parochial Hall) 1900

Sunday 21st November

DCU Mercy v IT Carlow Basketball (DCU Arena) 1430

Fr. Mathews v The Address UCC Glanmire (Fr. Mathews Arena) 1530

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Fixtures

Saturday 20th November

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v DBS Éanna (Ballincollig Community School) 1600

NUIG Maree v UCD Marian (NUIG Sports Centre) 1900

Bright DCU Saints v Moycullen (DCU Sports Complex) 1900

Killester v C&S Neptune (IWA Clontarf) 1900

Team 360 Financial Killorglin v Belfast Star (Killorglin Sports Complex) 1915

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Templeogue (Tralee Sports Complex) 1930

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Fixtures

Saturday 20th November

IT Carlow Basketball v Killarney Cougars (Barrow Centre) 1230

LYIT Donegal v McGowans Tolka Rovers (LYIT) 1600

Grand Hotel Malahide v Titans (Malahide Community School) 1900

WIT Vikings v Limerick Sport Eagles (Carrickpherish Sports Hall) 1900

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions (Mercy College) 1930

Ulster University v Drogheda Wolves (UUJ) POSTPONED

Fr. Mathews v Limerick Celtics (Fr. Mathews Arena) 1945

Sunday 21st November

UCC Demons v Portlaoise Panthers (Mardyke Arena) 1500

MissQuote.ie Division 1 Fixtures

Saturday 20th November

LYIT Donegal v Limerick Sport Huskies (LYIT) 1400

NUIG Mystics v Phoenix Rockets (NUIG Kingfisher) 1500

Ulster University v Marble City Hawks (UUJ) 1700

Griffith College Templeogue v Tipperary Knights (Nord Anglia International School) 1900

Portlaoise Panthers v Swords Thunder (St. Mary’s Hall) 1900