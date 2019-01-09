Current track
Ireland international Ultan Dillane extends contract with Connacht

9 January 2019

Ireland international lock Ultan Dillane is the latest player to commit his future to Connacht by signing a two year contract extension that will keep him at the Sportsground up to the end of the 2020/21 season. The 25 year old was first capped for Ireland against England in the Six Nations in 2016, the same year that he won a PRO12 Championship with Connacht.

Dillane joined the Connacht Academy ahead of the 2012–13 season and made his debut for the senior team in December 2014. He has since gone on to make 73 appearances in the Connacht jersey.

Announcing the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Ultan Dillane has signed a two year contract extension. Ultan has played the game at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience to our side. He will continue to be a central figure as we target further success in the seasons ahead.”

Commenting on the signing, Ultan Dillane said; “I am delighted to be extending my contract and committing to Connacht for a further two seasons. I am proud of the fact that I have come through the academy system in the province and gone on to play for Connacht and Ireland at senior level.  There is huge confidence and ambition in the Connacht squad and throughout the organisation and I am really excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.”

