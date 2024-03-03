Ireland claim first ever Cricket test win over Afghanistan

Ireland claimed their first test victory when they beat fellow minnows Afghanistan by six wickets on Friday in a one-off match in Abu Dhabi after skipper Andy Balbirnie took charge in the run chase with an unbeaten half-century.

Ireland, who acquired test status along with Afghanistan in 2017, had lost seven straight matches before they eventually beat the Asian side in a low-scoring affair that finished inside three days.

William Davies reports with audio courtesy of Cricket Ireland.