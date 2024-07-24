Ireland and Zimbabwe hold Press Conference ahead of Historic Cricket Test Match

Ireland Cricket Captain Andrew Balbernie and Zimbabwe Head Coach Craig Irvine have spoken to the media ahead of their Test Match in Belfast that starts tomorrow.

This match is an historic one for Irish Cricket as it will be the first Test Match ever played in Northern Ireland and only the second Test Match in Ireland – the inaugural match was against Pakistan in 2018.

Ireland will be looking for their first ever Test win on home soil.

Andrew Barbernie was first to speak to William Davies

That was followed by Craig Irvine

IRELAND MEN’S TEST SQUAD

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young,.