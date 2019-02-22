Ireland and Italy meet in the UNDER-20 SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP tonight

ITALY UNDER-20s (5th) v IRELAND UNDER-20s (1st), Stadio Centro d’Italia, Rieti,
Team News:
Friday’s third round encounter kicks off at
Shannon club man Craig Casey, who missed the Scotland match through injury, returns to partner Harry Byrne at half-back. The other change sees the fit-again Angus Kernohan selected on the right wing – he won five Ireland U-20 caps last season and made his latest senior appearance for Ulster last Friday.
Munster duo Jake Flannery and Jonathan Wren complete the back-three with the centre pairing of captain David Hawkshaw and Liam Turner, the man-of-the-match against Scotland, getting its third successive outing of the tournament.
Corinthians hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, who is chasing his fourth try of the Championship already, features in an unchanged front row with Josh
Martin Moloney, Scott Penny and number 8 John Hodnett combine once more in the loose forwards, with back-up provided
ITALY U-20: Giacomo Da Re (Mogliano Rugby 1969); Edoardo Mastandrea (Valsugana Rugby Padova), Matteo Moscardi (FEMI-CZ Rovigo), Federico Mori (Rugby Etruschi Livorno), Michael Mba (Rugby Casale); Paolo Garbisi (Mogliano Rugby 1969), Lorenzo Citton (Valsugana Rugby Padova); Matteo Drudi (Frascati Rugby Club), Andrei Marinello (Ruggers Tarvisium), Filippo Alongi (I Titani), Nicolae Cristian Stoian (Rugby Anzio), Thomas Parolo (FEMI-CZ Rovigo), Andrea Chianucci (Toscana Aeroporti I Medicei), Davide Ruggeri (Rugby Como) (capt), Antoine Koffi (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano).
Replacements: Marco Bonanni (Florentia Rugby), Luca Franceschetto (Rugby Vicenza), Matteo Nocera (Fiamme Oro Rugby), Marco Butturini (Modena Rugby 1965), Manuel Zuliani (Rugby Paese), Gianmarco Piva (FEMI-CZ Rovigo), Damiano Mazza (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano), Jacopo Trulla (Valsugana Rugby Padova).
IRELAND U-20: Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster); Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster), Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster), David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (capt), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster); Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster); Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster).
Replacements: Billy Scannell (Young Munster/Munster), Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster), Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster), Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster).
Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)
Assistant Referees: Mike English, Aled Evans (both Wales)