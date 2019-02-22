Ireland and Italy meet in the UNDER-20 SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP tonight

ITALY UNDER-20s (5th) v IRELAND UNDER-20s (1st), Stadio Centro d’Italia, Rieti, 7pm local time/6pm Irish time

Team News:

Friday’s third round encounter kicks off at 7pm local time/6pm Irish time and will be streamed live via the Irish Rugby YouTube channel with thanks to PwC Ireland. There are two changes to the Ireland U-20 side.



Shannon club man Craig Casey, who missed the Scotland match through injury, returns to partner Harry Byrne at half-back. The other change sees the fit-again Angus Kernohan selected on the right wing – he won five Ireland U-20 caps last season and made his latest senior appearance for Ulster last Friday.

Munster duo Jake Flannery and Jonathan Wren complete the back-three with the centre pairing of captain David Hawkshaw and Liam Turner, the man-of-the-match against Scotland, getting its third successive outing of the tournament.

Corinthians hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, who is chasing his fourth try of the Championship already, features in an unchanged front row with Josh Wycherley and Thomas Clarkson, while Charlie Ryan and Niall Murray, the second Connacht player in the pack, team up again in the engine room.

Martin Moloney, Scott Penny and number 8 John Hodnett combine once more in the loose forwards, with back-up provided byRonan Watters of St. Mary’s College – one of four potential debutants on the bench. Banbridge prop Callum Reid and Munster pair Billy Scannell and Ben Healy are the other players looking to win their first U-20 caps.

ITALY U-20: Giacomo Da Re (Mogliano Rugby 1969); Edoardo Mastandrea (Valsugana Rugby Padova), Matteo Moscardi (FEMI-CZ Rovigo), Federico Mori (Rugby Etruschi Livorno), Michael Mba (Rugby Casale); Paolo Garbisi (Mogliano Rugby 1969), Lorenzo Citton (Valsugana Rugby Padova); Matteo Drudi (Frascati Rugby Club), Andrei Marinello (Ruggers Tarvisium), Filippo Alongi (I Titani), Nicolae Cristian Stoian (Rugby Anzio), Thomas Parolo (FEMI-CZ Rovigo), Andrea Chianucci (Toscana Aeroporti I Medicei), Davide Ruggeri (Rugby Como) (capt), Antoine Koffi (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano).

Replacements: Marco Bonanni (Florentia Rugby), Luca Franceschetto (Rugby Vicenza), Matteo Nocera (Fiamme Oro Rugby), Marco Butturini (Modena Rugby 1965), Manuel Zuliani (Rugby Paese), Gianmarco Piva (FEMI-CZ Rovigo), Damiano Mazza (Kawasaki Robot Calvisano), Jacopo Trulla (Valsugana Rugby Padova).

IRELAND U-20: Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster); Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster), Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster), David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (capt), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster); Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster); Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster).

Replacements: Billy Scannell (Young Munster/Munster), Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster), Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster), Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster), Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster).

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)



Assistant Referees: Mike English, Aled Evans (both Wales)