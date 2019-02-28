Introducing the Official Logo for the 150th Galway Races…

We are excited to introduce the logo for the 2019 Galway Races. Our Summer Festival returns for its 150th year, from Monday 29th July to Sunday 4th August. Remarkably, after 150 years, “Galway” continues to do what it has always done. It stirs the soul, makes our hearts beat that little bit faster, brings us together as families and generations, gives us an occasion to celebrate and provides a degree of certainty in a sometimes-uncertain world.

It has survived and thrived because it is a race meeting like no other – and because it creates a feeling like no other. The style, the entertainment, the sense of history and all the thrills of top-quality racing…thinking about it is enough to give you goose-bumps. Or, in other words, it’s enough to make your hair stand on end!

In taking this thought through to a visual representation, we looked to Celtic symbolism, and applied it to a striking, appropriate image, to create a logo that would reflect the festival’s strong local heritage, its place in the Irish psyche and its almost mythical status. This distinctive horse will become an intrinsic element of our logo and the brand; a proud (but quietly proud) reminder of reaching this milestone in our history.

To all our loyal supporters, a sincere thank you from Michael Moloney and team at Galway Racecourse for your continued business and support. See you in July. We simply can’t wait.

Click here for our ADVANCE TICKET offer