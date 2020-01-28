Intriguing Ties Headline Round 2 Allianz Hurling League Action

A re-run of the 2018 All-Ireland final when Limerick host Galway…Cork v Tipperary on Leeside… Davy Fitzgerald v Brian Lohan…those are the top highlights of Round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League next weekend.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 1: GROUP A: EARLY PRESSURE ON TIPPERARY & CORK

Saturday: Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.0;

Sunday: Westmeath v Waterford, TEG Cusack Park, 2.0; Limerick v Galway, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 2.0

With margins sure to be very tight in a five-round series, the losers of Cork v Tipperary on Saturday night will start to feel the pressure. Both lost last weekend, which gives Saturday’s clash an extra edge.

Cork are seeking their first win over Tipperary since the 2017 Munster quarter final. Tipperary beat Cork in the 2018 Allianz League (1-24 to 1-21) and drew with them (1-23 to 2-20) in the Munster championship. Tipperary won last year’s Allianz League tie (1-29 to 1-16) and won the Munster championship clash by 2-28 to 1-24.

Limerick and Galway both won their opening games last weekend, adding to the interest in their clash next Sunday. It will be their first meeting since the 2018 All-Ireland final which Limerick won 3-16 to 2-18. They also beat Galway in the 2018 Allianz League (1B) by 2-18 to 1-19. That Galway are managed by Limerick man, Shane O’Neill is another interesting dimension to a game that’s sure to attract a big crowd.

Waterford made a great start to the Allianz League when beating Cork last Sunday, whereas Westmeath suffered a big defeat against Galway. The pair go head-to-head in Mullingar in what is a rare clash between the counties.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 1 GROUP B: DAVY WELCOMES FORMER COLLEAGUE TO WEXFORD PARK

Sunday (2.0): Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park; Carlow v Kilkenny, Netwatch Cullen Park; Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

They hurled together for Clare for many years, Davy Fitzgerald as one of the best goalkeepers in hurling history and Brian Lohan as one of the best full backs ever to play the game. Now, they are preparing to go head to head in Round 2 of the Allianz League, with both having led their teams to success in Round 1.

Lohan is in his first year as Clare manager while Fitzgerald takes charge of Wexford for a fourth season. Clare beat Wexford by 2-22 to 1-22 in last year’s Allianz League. Both got off to good starts last weekend when Clare beat Carlow and Wexford beat Laois.

Laois produced the biggest upset of last year’s championship when beating Dublin in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, which will boost their confidence as they prepare to head to Parnell Park next Sunday. Dublin beat Laois by two points in last year’s Allianz League but were well beaten by Kilkenny last Sunday.

Allianz League meetings between Carlow and Kilkenny are rare, but they did meet in last year’s Leinster championship when the Cats won by 3-22 to 1-14.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 2A: KERRY v OFFALY AN EARLY HIGHLIGHT

Sunday: Meath v Wicklow, Pairc Tailteann 12.20; Antrim v Mayo, Loughgiel Shamrocks, 2.0; Kerry v Offaly, Austin Stack Park, 2.0.

Offaly and Kerry, who meet on Sunday, were regarded pre-season as likely promotion contenders, a rating they both enhanced with wins over Meath and Mayo respectively in Round 1. Antrim also did well, with Neil McManus scoring 0-11 in the win over Wicklow in Arklow.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 2B: THREE FIRST ROUND WINNERS v THREE FIRST ROUND LOSERS

Saturday: Warwickshire v Kildare, Pairc na hEireann 2.0

Sunday: Down v Roscommon, Ballycran, 12.30; London v Derry, McGovern Park, 2.0

Roscommon, Derry and Kildare all got their campaigns off to impressive starts and will be hoping to build on that progress against opposition, all of whom lost in Round 1.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 3A: WHO WILL BUILD ON EARLY PROMISE?

Sunday (2.0): Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park; Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds; Tyrone v Donegal, Omagh

Armagh, Tyrone and Longford all won their opening games ‘away’ last weekend and will be hoping to build on that at home against opponents, all of whom lost in Round 1.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIV 3B: SLIGO MAKE SEASONAL DEBUT

Saturday: Sligo v Lancashire, Markievicz Park; 1.0; Sunday: Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2.0

The other four teams all played last weekend, leaving Sligo to launch their campaign at home to Lancashire on Saturday.

2020 ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1

GROUP A

Round 1: Limerick 2-14 Tipperary 0-18; Galway 1-24 Westmeath 0-10; Waterford 1-24 Cork 3-17.

Round 2: Feb 1: Cork v Tipperary; Feb 2: Westmeath v Waterford; Limerick v Galway;

Round 3: Feb 15: Limerick v Waterford; Feb 16: Westmeath v Cork; Galway v Tipperary.

Round 4: Feb 23: Waterford v Galway; Cork v Limerick; Tipperary v Westmeath.

Round 5: Mar 1: Galway v Cork; Limerick v Westmeath; Tipperary v Waterford.



GROUP B

Round 1: Wexford 2-27 Laois 2-16; Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 0-18; Clare 1-27 Carlow 0-14.

Round 2: Feb 2: Dublin v Laois; Carlow v Kilkenny; Wexford v Clare

Round 3: Feb 15: Carlow v Dublin; Feb 16: Clare v Laois; Wexford v Kilkenny.

Round 4: Feb 22: Dublin v Wexford; Laois v Carlow; Feb 23: Kilkenny v Clare.

Round 5: Mar 1: Clare v Dublin; Laois v Kilkenny; Wexford v Carlow.



QUARTER-FINALS

Mar 7 /8: 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B; 2nd Group A v 3rd Group B

SEMI-FINALS

Mar 14/15

FINAL: Mar 22



RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

6th Group A v 6th Group B



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Kerry 2-24 Mayo 0-13; Offaly 0-26 Meath 1-21; Antrim 0-20 Wicklow 0-11.

Round 2: Feb 2: Meath v Wicklow; Antrim v Mayo; Kerry v Offaly.

Round 3: Feb 15: Meath v Kerry; Feb 16: Mayo v Wicklow; Offaly v Antrim.

Round 4: Feb 22: Wicklow v Kerry; Feb 23: Antrim v Meath; Mayo v Offaly.

Round 5: Mar 1: Meath v Mayo; Kerry v Antrim; Offaly v Wicklow

Final: Mar 7/8



ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Roscommon 2-19 Warwickshire 1-10; Derry 1-19 Down 0-19; Kildare 2-26 London 0-20.

Round 2: Feb 1: Warwickshire v Kildare; Feb 2: Down v Roscommon; London v Derry.

Round 3: Feb 15: Down v Warwickshire; Feb 16: Roscommon v London; Derry v Kildare.

Round 4: Feb 22: Derry v Warwickshire; February 23: Kildare v Roscommon; London v Down.

Round 5: Mar 1: Down v Kildare; Roscommon v Derry; Warwickshire v London.

Final: Mar 7/8





ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Armagh 2-17 Donegal 0-15; Tyrone 1-21 Louth 1-16; Longford 2-16 Monaghan 0-18;.

Round 2: Feb 2: Longford v Louth; Armagh v Monaghan; Tyrone v Donegal.

Round 3: Feb 16: Longford v Armagh; Louth v Donegal; Monaghan v Tyrone.

Round 4: Feb 23: Armagh v Louth; Donegal v Monaghan; Tyrone v Longford.

Round 5: Mar 1: Longford v Donegal; Monaghan v Louth; Armagh v Tyrone.

Final: Mar 7/8





ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Lancashire 0-15 Cavan 0-8; Fermanagh 2-12 Leitrim 1-13.

Round 2: Feb 1: Sligo v Lancashire; Feb 2: Cavan v Fermanagh.

Round 3: Feb 16: Fermanagh v Sligo; Leitrim v Cavan.

Round 4: Feb 22: Lancashire v Fermanagh; Feb 23: Sligo v Leitrim.

Round 5: Mar 1: Cavan v Sligo; Leitrim v Lancashire.

Final: Mar 7/8