Interview with Italian Coach Kieran Crowley

Ahead of Ireland v Italy in the Six Nations this Sunday in the Aviva Stadium, William Davies has been speaking to Italian Head Coach Kieran Crowley, the New Zealander who took over in mid 2021. Crowley won a World Cup with the All Blacks in 1987 before going on to coach his former club Taranaki, New Zealand U19s, Canada and Benetton, before getting the Italian job last summer. He talks to William about trying to end Italy’s losing streak in the competition which stretches back to 2015, and gives his thoughts on where rugby is headed in the future…