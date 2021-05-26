INTERSPORT Elverys 25th FAI Summer Soccer Schools programme officially launched

print

The Football Association of Ireland today launched the 25th edition of the hugely popular FAI Summer Soccer Schools in partnership with our title sponsor, the leading Irish sports retailer INTERSPORT Elverys.

Republic of Ireland players Rianna Jarrett and Andrew Omobamidele were on hand at Abbotstown for the launch of the hugely popular programme which will see the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools return to clubs across Ireland in July and August.

The INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools cater for boys and girls aged 6 to 14 in a fun and inclusive environment, with training provided by FAI accredited and Garda vetted coaches.

Last year’s programme was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as 13,000 children attended the schools at 175 venues around the country. All 2021 INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools, at over 300 venues, will be staged subject to strict COVID-19 protocols as issued by the FAI and Government agencies.

Speaking at the launch Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele, called up to the Senior Men’s squad by Stephen Kenny this week, said: “I know from personal experience just how exciting it is to be part of the FAI Summer Soccer Schools programme. It was one of the highlights of the summer for me and I am delighted to be part of today’s launch.”

Ireland Women’s team striker Rianna Jarrett said: “The FAI Summer Soccer Schools are such an exciting part of the summer for young girls and boys all across Ireland and the 25th anniversary promises to be extra special for our young players as they get back on a pitch at last.”

At the launch Anne-Marie Hanly, Senior Marketing Manager with INTERSPORT Elverys, remarked: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Football Association of Ireland on the Summer Soccer Schools initiative which is designed to get more children into football. It’s great to have organised sport back and we have exciting plans around our sponsorship of the 25th year!”

Welcoming the launch, FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “ I know the news today that our FAI Summer Soccer Schools programme is going ahead will be welcomed by boys and girls all across Ireland with a real smile of relief and excitement as at last lockdown restrictions ease and our return to football gathers pace. And how great is it to be able to say that. Our thanks to our partner INTERSPORT Elverys who have supported us all the way in getting the schools back on and up and running and we really can’t do these special things without the help of our partners.”

FAI Head of Grassroots Ger McDermott added: “I want to thank INTERSPORT Elverys for their ongoing commitment to our FAI Summer Soccer Schools. They have a great team at INTERSPORT Elverys and we very much look forward to working closely with them again in making the 25th anniversary staging of the FAI Summer Soccer Schools even better in the Association’s Centenary year.

“I know there will be huge demand for all our dates this year and I want to thank all the parents and guardians who help to make this such a special event for our youngsters. Their co-operation last summer and the diligence of our venue coordinators, coaches and staff ensured that we adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines in exemplary fashion and kept our players safe. I look forward to the same commitment to our very strict protocols from all involved this summer.”



The FAI is delighted to collaborate this year with Salesforce, the global CRM leader and their partner Tether for the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools booking website. Bookings for the 2021 programme will go live from June 3rd.

For more information and to be in with a chance to win a place on the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools, visit…

www.summersoccerschools.ie

www.elverys.ie