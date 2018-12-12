Internal Audit Findings Into Galway GAA Finances Presented To Club Delegates

Last Night’s Meeting of galway County Board saw 62 clubs represented as the findings of an internal audit was presented by Mazars and Croke Park into the finances of Galway GAA.

This was the culmination of eighteen months work and Galway GAA Chairman Pat Kearney spoke to Keith Finnegan on Galway talks. He started by explaining what happened at the meeting.

With the Galway GAA Convention coming up on Monday night next, The Galway Chairman went on to outline some of the key recommindations.