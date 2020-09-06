Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finalists Known Following Dramatic Quarter Final Weekend

The Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship gave us four outstanding games with all games undecided until the very end.

After the weekend’s games, the results were…

Turloughmore 3-13 Carnmore 0-16

Kilconieron 1-18 Kilbeacanty 0-11

Killimor 0-26 Castlegar 0-17 (AET)

Moycullen Iomanaiocht 0-16 Abbeyknockmoy 0-15

The draw for the Semi-Final took place on Sunday evening and the pairings are…

Kilconieron v Turloughmore

Killimor v Moycullen Iomanaiocht

Games to be played the weekend of the 19th/20th of September

The Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals also were held at the weekend and finished…

Annaghdown 0-23 Sylane 1-19 (AET)

Meelick-Eyrecourt 4-21 An Spideal 1-10