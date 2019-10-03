Intermediate Hurling Championship update

The Final Game in Intermediate Hurling Championship is on this weekend. It will determine the makeup of the Quarter Finals by deciding the 3rd and 4th places in Group 1. If Carnmore beat Kilbeacanty by 2 to 5 points they finish 4th and if they win by 6 points or more they will finish 3rd. However, a draw or defeat would leave Kinvara and Turloughmore in the qualification places.

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Sat, 05 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Carnmore 4:30pm

Either Carnmore or Turloughmore will be the final team to advance from the Group, with Moycullen, Kilconieron and Kinvara already through. The Quarter Finals line up so far (we know two of the Quarter Finals ahead of the final game):

Quarter Final 1A v 4B Moycullen v Annaghdown 2A v 3B Kilconieron v Killimor 3A v 2B Kinvara & Carn or Turl v Rahoon Newcastle 4A v 1B Kinvara & Carn or Turl v Meelick Eyrecourt