Intermediate Football Final Preview – Kilconly v Monivea Abbey

A place in next year’s Senior Football Championship is up for grabs this Saturday in Tuam Stadium (2.30 pm) when Kilconly and Monivea Abbey meet in an eagerly anticipated County Intermediate Football Championship Final. Kilconly are back in the final twelve months on from losing last year’s decider to Dunmore MacHales, while Monivea Abbey are looking to bounce straight back to senior, having been relegated last year. During the week. we visited both camps to talk to both managers and captains. First up, Ollie Turner went to Kilconly to chat to captain Niall Daly and firstly, manager Norman O’Brien…

Tommy Devane visited his home club Monivea Abbey to get the views of team manager Francis Roche and firstly, team captain Cillian McDaid who will miss the final on Saturday through injury…

Tommy also spoke to the Monivea Abbey manager Francis Roche…

Paths to the final:

Semi-Finals: Monivea Abbey 2-12 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11; Kilconly 0-13 Oileain Arann 0-11

Quarter-finals: Monivea Abbey 0-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-12; Kilconly 2-12 St Brendans 1-13

Group Games: Monivea Abbey 1-15 Clifden 1-7; Monivea Abbey 0-13 Corofin 0-12; Monivea Abbey 1-12 Caltra 1-12

Kilconly 2-5 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-9; Kilconly 2-15 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-15; Kilconly 2-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-16