Intermediate Football Final Preview -Dunmore MacHales hoping history repeats itself

This Saturday’s Intermediate football championship final between Dunmore MacHales and Naomh Anna Leitir Mór has a lot riding on the result, most notably a return to the senior ranks for either club and the chance to win the Intermediate title for the third time. Leitir Mór were only relegated in 2019, so their return would be swift but Dunmore have been stuck in Intermediate for the past 14 years and have reached their first final since 2004. On that occasion, the MacHales were relying on the midfield brilliance of Michael Donnellan to lead them to a narrow victory over Caherlistrane and regain senior status. The following season Donnellan had transferred to Salthill Knocknacarra where he went on to win an All Ireland club title in his first season. Dunmore won their first IFC title in 1993, but first let’s recount that 2004 victory:

2004 Intermediate Football Final

Dunmore MacHales 1-9 Caherlistrane 0-11

Connacht Tribune report by Stephen Glennon:

WHEN it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. That’s the only conclusion one can take from this intermediate football exciting final. No doubt, Dunmore MacHales rode their luck in the dying minutes of this game to hold out for victory against unfortunate Caherlistrane before a 3,000 strong crowd in Tuam last Sunday.

Seeking their first Intermediate title, Caherlistrane had trailed for most of the game – only holding the lead once throughout. Yet with 55 minutes gone, team captain Declan Lee kicked a mighty free to leave the minimum between the two teams, as his side trailed by 1-9 to 0-11.

They continued to chase the game, even harder, although chances were not to present themselves until deep into injury time. First, Lee wormed his way through some frantic Dunmore defending, only for his shot to fall short into goalkeeper Robbie Byrne’s hands, before raiding half-back Tommy Monaghan — having clipped one over earlier — saw this effort drift wide on 61 minutes. It wasn’t good for those with the dodgy tickers, and it was about to get even worse when keeper Byrne — for the first time in the contest — sent a kick wayward, out over the sideline. On the resulting play, Tómas Monaghan secured possession, but on route towards the Dunmore posts was hauled to the ground, 30 yards out on the left flank. And so, it came down to a kick that no forward relishes.

Remember Dessie Dolan against Meath on June 1, 2003. It would be that close. Cormac Bane, who has been Caherlistrane’s leading star this championship, stepped up. It suited the right foot. Bane steadied himself and shot. The ball didn’t curl at first. Then, as if jolted into life, the ball began to twist inwards, and inwards. At first, it seemed it would sneak inside the far post. But it didn’t. It just wasn’t meant to be. This was to be Dunmore MacHales’ day.

It was an absorbing conclusion to what was a lively joust. Dunmore MacHales, the seasoned campaigners; Caherlistrane, the youthful and energetic young guns. Two different styles of play. Dunmore were more economical with their possession — they kicked three wides to the opposition’s seven, while the challengers brought a vigour and vitality that will have earned them many admirers.

That said, when it comes to a final, experience is priceless. And while Caherlistrane may have shown all the enthusiasm of young guns, it was Dunmore McHales that came out all guns blazing. As the saying goes, a good start can be half the battle. Dunmore — who won their only other intermediate title in 1993 — got the ideal start. By the sixth minute, they led 1-3 to 0-1. The pace was blistering, forced by man of the match Michael Donnellan and corner forwards John Slattery and Thomas Gilmore. Indeed, with just 46 seconds gone on the clock, Slattery had earned a free off Padraic Cunningham, Donnellan converting. The movement in the Dunmore attack was excellent, and less than two minutes later Gilmore kicked a magnificent through-ball to release Slattery. The finish was top-drawer, beating opposing goalkeeper Cathal Keane all ends up. A wonderful goal.

On the subsequent kickout, JJ Greaney and Cathal Kyne — who was denied a goal chance himself in the opening minutes — combined to set up Barry Lee for Caherlistrane’s first point. However, the momentum was with Dunmore, exemplified by Donnellan’s fifth minute free — a savage kick from the right sideline — and a Brian Higgins effort.

All credit to Caherlistrane though. By the interval, they had gained parity, having outscored Dunmore by 0-6 to 0-1 between the 10th minute and half-time. The early dominance of David Cronin and Garreth Burns, who was replaced due to an injury on 23 minutes, was curbed, while full-back Clive Monaghan and the full forward line of Lee (2), Bane (3) and Kyne (1) — which would finish with a tally of 0-8 between them — came into their own. Bane, in particular, was the focal point of the majority of Caherlistrane’s offensives.

It was cracking stuff, and, perhaps, Caherlistrane could have went in ahead, was it not for a super save from Byrne in the Dunmore goal, after Ciaran McHugh set up Bane for the ambitious effort on 16 minutes. As it was, the sides were level at 1-4 to 0-7 at the interval, and with the wind at Dunmore’s back in the second half, the likely outcome was perceived to be a Dunmore win. However, it was not to be as clear cut and dry as that.

This time, it was Caherlistrane that started the brighter, Bane tearing at the heart of the Dunmore defence and kicking a great individual score. It was the one and only time they held the lead. Dunmore battened down the hatches, with Donnellan — now operating in midfield, but dropping deep for possession in a sort of sweeper role — pushing forward more and more. He kicked a free, courtesy of the upright, on 35 minutes, before David Cronin, David Glynn and Higgins all finished off sweeping moves, initiated by Donnellan.

Heading into the final quarter, Caherlistrane trailed by 0-8 to 1-8, but the game was not up yet. McHugh began to get a stranglehold at midfield, and Larry Bane’s side were to reap the benefits. Captain Lee kicked a point from play, after shipping a number of tackles, on 48 minutes, before marauding wing-back Monaghan kicked a point less than a minute later. The margin was down to one.

Dunmore really needed to call on their experience now. And who else but Donnellan was there to lead the way. Winning possession inside his own half, the Galway ace weighed up his options, before sniping at the Caherlistrane defence. He left it in his wake, only a last ditch lunge halting Donnellan in his tracks. No matter, the sharpshooter converted the 54th minute free. It was all hands to the pumps in those dying minutes. Dunmore captain and corner back James Henry roared on his defensive colleagues — Donnellan again reverting to a sweeping role — as Caherlistrane’s Cunningham, centre-back Liam Dalton and McHugh furiously tried to save the dream.

The climax was exhilarating, culminating in those late, agonising misses. A draw would have been a fair result, but for Caherlistrane, it will always be a question of ‘what if’. For Dunmore McHales — who now have 15 senior and two intermediate titles to their name — it’s onwards and upwards, as they make the swift return to senior football. Certainly, the Johnny Cotter Cup was a welcome sight in Dunmore on Sunday evening.

Dunmore MacHales: R. Byrne; J. Henry, P. Gleeson, R. Daly; D. Fallon, J. Dooley, M. Slattery; D. Cronin (0-1), G. Burns; B. Higgins (0-1), M. Donnellan (0-5, all frees), D. Glynn (0-1); J. Slattery (1-0), C. Donnellan, T. Gilmore. Subs: D. Gleeson for Burns, inj. (23); B. Bowens for Gleeson (56).

Caherlistrane: C. Keane; R. Glynn, C. Monaghan, P. Cunningham; Tommy Monaghan (0-1), L. Dalton, C. Bane; C. McHugh, D. Lee (0-2, 0-1 free); P. Monaghan, JJ Greaney, Tómas Monaghan; B. Lee (0-3), Cormac Bane (0-4, 0-2 frees), C. Kyne (0-1). Subs: B. O’Connell for Greaney (H/T); E. Heneghan for P. Monaghan (50).

Referee: Michael Curley.

The first time that Dunmore won the Internediate championship was in 1993, when they defeated Kilkerrin Clonberne in the final only 6 months after they had been relegated after a long drawn out senior superleague campaign that ultimately saw them lose out to Annaghdown and face the dreaded drop.

1993 Intermediate Football Final: