Intermediate And Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures Confirmed

The details of the final round of games in the Intermediate Hurling Championship and the Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals have been announced by the County Board. The remaining Intermediate hurling championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, The games are in group one and are Kilbeacanty and Carnmore at 7.30 in Duggan Park and at a venue to be confirmed, Turloughmore and Kilconieron at the same time. On Saturday, Group 2 will see Annaghdown and An Spideal in Pearse Stadium at 3pm and at 4.45, Meelick/Eyrecourt and Rahoon/Newcastle in Duggan Park.

Regarding the Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter Finals, there will be one game on Saturday with Liam Mellows taking on Oranmore/Maree in Pearse Stadium at 4.45pm. On Sunday the other three will take place. At 1.30 in Loughrea, Tommy Larkins will face Athenry and there will be a double header in Kenny Park starting with Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry and Craughwell at 3pm followed by Cappataggle and Clarinbridge at 4.45.

The relegation Playoff details in Senior A and B have also been confirmed. In A, Loughrea will host a doubleheader with Castlegar and Kilnedeema/Leitrim at 3pm followed by Portumna and Gort at 4.45 and in B, Abbeyknockmoy face Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Duggan Park at 3pm with the losers relegated to Intermediate.

Fixtures

27-09-2019 (Fri)

Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Round 7

Duggan Park 19:30 Kilbeacanty V Carnmore

Referee: Derek Kelly

TBC 19:30 Turloughmore V Kilconieron

Referee: Brian Keon

28-09-2019 (Sat)

Harbour Hotel Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Round 7

Pearse Stadium 15:00 Annaghdown V An Spidéal

Referee: Shane Hynes

Duggan Park 16:45 Meelick-Eyrecourt V Rahoon-Newcastle

Referee: Michael Conway

28-09-2019 (Sat)

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship

Pre-Lim Quarter Final

Pearse Stadium 16:45 Liam Mellows V Oranmore-Maree

(E.T. if Necessary)

Referee: Alan Kelly

29-09-2019 (Sun)

Salthill Hotel Senior Hurling Championship

Pre-Lim Quarter Final

Loughrea 13:30 Tommy Larkins V St Mary’s GAA Athenry

(E.T. if Necessary)

Referee: Paul Fahy

Kenny Park 15:00 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Craughwell GAA Club

(E.T. if Necessary)

Referee: John Keane

Kenny Park 16:45 Cappataggle V Clarinbridge

(E.T. if Necessary)

Referee: Liam Gordon