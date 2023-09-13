Interim Ireland Women’s National Team coaching staff confirmed for opening UEFA Nations League games

An interim coaching staff has been confirmed for the Ireland Women’s National Team for their UEFA Nations League games against Northern Ireland and Hungary.



Led by interim Head Coach Eileen Gleeson, the coaching team will include Colin Healy and Emma Byrne as Assistant Coaches and Richie Fitzgibbon as Goalkeeping Coach.



Colin Healy, who represented Ireland 13 times as a player, led Cork City to promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2022 and has previously worked as Assistant Coach with Ireland Men’s Under-19s.



Former WNT captain Emma Byrne, who is the country’s most capped women’s player with 134 appearances and enjoyed a successful club career at Arsenal, where she won 11 League titles and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.



FAI High Performance National Coach Educator Richie Fitzgibbon holds a UEFA A Goalkeeping Licence and has worked with several underage international teams.



The staff will link up with the squad on Monday, September 18 to start preparations for the home opener against Northern Ireland (Saturday, September 23) in the Aviva Stadium before travelling to Budapest to face Hungary (Tuesday, September 26).