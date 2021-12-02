Interesting situation for Abbeyknockmoy ahead of their 2020 Connacht Junior B Final with Na Brideoga

Abbeyknockmoy face Na Brideoga in the 2020 Connacht Junior B Camogie Final on Saturday next in what is actually the second meeting of the two this year with possibly a third yet to come.

Based in Mayo, Na Brideoga have been playing in this year’s County Junior A Championship in Galway and actually beat Abbeyknockmoy in an earlier round of that competition by 0-7 to 0-3.

The sides could meet again in the County Junior A Final as both teams made the Semi Final stage with Abbeyknockmoy due to face Sarsfields and Na Brideoga due to meet Liam Mellows.

All this adds a little bit of spice to Saturday’s game in Abbeyknockmoy (Throw In – 2pm) and ahead of Saturday their manager Cyril Murphy spoke to John Mulligan