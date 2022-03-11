Inter-county stars launch 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme

LEADING inter-county stars Emma Duggan, Jennifer Higgins, Aimee Mackin and Laurie Ryan have teamed up to launch the 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme.

The four players are Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls ambassadors and are ready to share their tips and experience during the roll-out of the 2022 programme, which will see 35 clubs from Britain and Ireland benefiting.

Clare’s Laurie Ryan and Meath’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winner and All Star, Emma Duggan, were recently unveiled as new ambassadors for the Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme.

They join returning ambassadors Aimee Mackin (Armagh), the 2020 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year, and long-serving Roscommon ace Jennifer Higgins, as the LGFA and leading Irish home-builder, Glenveagh Homes, prepare for another exciting Gaelic4Girls programme.

The initiative has been in place since 2008 and is now bolstered by the presence a title sponsor in Glenveagh Homes and four high-profile ambassadors.

2021 was a remarkable year for Emma Duggan, who also landed an historic Leinster Senior Club title with Dunboyne.

Laurie Ryan (The Banner) and Jennifer Higgins (Clann na nGael) were also county champions in their respective counties in 2021, while Aimee Mackin scored a remarkable tally of 4-28 for Armagh during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Emma is now looking forward to a Lidl National League Division 1 semi-final against Mayo on Saturday, March 19, while Aimee and Armagh are gearing up for a Division 2 semi-final against Laois on the same day.

On Sunday, March 20, Jennifer and Roscommon will battle it out with Kildare for a place in the Division 3 Final, while Laurie and Clare have a Division 2 relegation battle against Tyrone pencilled in for Sunday, April 3.

Looking ahead to the 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme, LGFA President Mícheál Naughton said: “The Gaelic4Girls programme is a hugely-important initiative and has made a huge impact in participating clubs since its inception in 2008.

Gaelic4Girls continues to evolve and develop on an annual basis and the support of sponsors Glenveagh Homes will help to elevate the programme to a new level.

Our wonderful ambassadors, Emma, Jennifer, Aimee and Laurie, are fantastic players and role models, and have invaluable expertise to impart.

“I am looking forward to another successful programme roll-out, and I wish the participating clubs all the very best on their journeys.”

Speaking on behalf of programme sponsors, Glenveagh Homes Head of Marketing, Cameron McDonnell, said: “Glenveagh are delighted to support such a brilliant sporting initiative and its excellent Gaelic4Girls Ambassadors, who will no doubt inspire the next generation of Ladies Gaelic Footballers.

“As a leading Irish homebuilder, we are focused on delivering high quality, sustainable homes in Ireland and are on target to deliver 1,400 homes in 2022, with a long-term aim of over 3,000 units per annum.

“Our focus on our people, customers, communities and the environment, as well as supporting grassroots programmes such as Gaelic4Girls, all helps towards achieving these goals.”

On-pitch Glenveagh Homes #Gaelic4Girls activity will commence next week, following coaching induction training which took place on Monday, February 28.

The full list of participating clubs reads as follows:

Connacht: Fr Griffin’s/Éire Óg, Milltown (Galway).

Leinster: St Brendans, Na Dubh Ghall, O’Dwyers, Scoil Uí Chonaill (Dublin), Round Towers (Kildare), Kilkenny City (Kilkenny), St Helens (Longford), Clan na Gael, Cuchulainn Gaels, Wolfe Tones (Louth), Nobber, Navan O’Mahonys (Meath), Garrycastle (Westmeath), Bray Emmets (Wicklow).

Munster: Ballygarvan (Cork), Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), Glin, Ballinacurra Gaels (Limerick), Cappawhite, Rosegreen, Portroe (Tipperary), Erins Own, Ardmore/Grange, Kilmacthomas (Waterford).

Ulster: Thomas Davis Corrinshego (Armagh), Drumlane (Cavan), St Colmans Drumaness (Down), Naomh Padraig (Donegal), Aghadrumsee, Ederney (Fermanagh), Donaghmore (Tyrone).

Britain: Glen Rovers, St Colmcilles (Hertfordshire)

Gaelic4Girls 2022 will culminate with cluster blitz days later in the year.

Glenveagh Homes G4G is a 10-week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football. The programme targets girls aged between 8-12 years who are not currently registered with a Ladies Gaelic Football club.

For further information please contact Vinny Whelan, National Development Officer, [email protected]