InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie Super League and Division 1 preview as National League returns

After an 18-month absence, the National League finally returns. The Address UCC Glanmire will host Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s in the opening game of the domestic basketball season on Friday at the Mardyke Arena. The Address UCC Glanmire have assembled an impressive roster, which includes three Irish senior internationals Claire Melia, Claire O’Sullivan and Áine McKenna, while they’ve brought in an American guard, Gianna Smith, and a Canadian forward, Taylor Claggert. Their head coach Mark Scannell is eager to get the season up and running. “Well it will be tough for everyone, it’s been a while, but we can’t wait. Pre-season has gone well and looking at the St Mary’s roster we will have our hands full on Friday, but basketball is back and hopefully it will be a fantastic season all round.”

DCU Mercy are the defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions. First up for them is a home game against WIT Waterford Wildcats on Sunday. Head coach Mark Ingle knows there is a level of expectancy that comes with being the title holders. “Well there’s always a bit of pressure, most pressure is inwards anyway. You want to do well for your club and you also want to do well for the team itself and do your best for them, so we just try and approach every game and try and do our best.”

A shortened pre-season has brought its challenges, but there is an upbeat mood within the DCU Mercy squad. “I’d say the feelings are good, but how they’re looking is another question, because obviously players didn’t touch a ball, because it’s an indoor sport, so the layoff has been longer than a normal summer break, but I think most of them have been playing a bit of GAA and a bit of soccer. So they’ve kept themselves in good shape, but maybe not in the sharpness of skills, but we’ll get up to speed pretty quickly”, Ingle said.

The 2019/20 Division One champions were Trinity Meteors. Edel Thornton has left the team since then, to return to her home club Singleton Supervalu Brunell, but they’ve brought in another Irish international, Dayna Finn, from Maree. Vincent O’Keeffe’s side travel to Fr. Mathews for their MissQuote.ie Super League opener on Saturday.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, holders Belfast Star host UCD Marian at De La Salle College on Sunday. Point guard Conor Quinn says the team isn’t feeling any extra pressure as defending champions. “It probably doesn’t add too much. We know we’ve got a target on our back and people will want to bring their A-game when they’re coming to play against us, but again we’re probably just more excited to get back on the floor competing again. We’ve got a different team this year, it’s not the same team as the team that won, but we’re still very confident and looking forward to getting everything going”, Quinn said.

Newly promoted Tradehouse Central Ballincollig begin life in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League with a local derby against C&S Neptune on Saturday.

UCC Demons return to the National League after sitting out the 2019/20 season, their InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 opener is a trip to Killarney Cougars. The club has won the Super League eight times in their history, the last of which came in 2015/16.

They’ve brought back Ryan Murphy, who’ll captain the side, Conor Ryan, Carlton Cuff and Ireland international Kyle Hosford. Head coach Daniel O’Mahony describes the signing of Hosford as “massive”, adding “I don’t think there’s a better point guard playing basketball in this country as Kyle Hosford”.

O’Mahony outlined the teams ambitions for the season: “The last two years we’ve been quite competitive at U20 National League. The signing of the four players, definitely my own targets changed and my own goals changed. So, what we thought of maybe back in March or April we’ll have a young team with not a lot of experience, now we have a good mix of very good young talent with some real experience and then obviously an Irish international in Kyle Hosford. The goals have definitely changed and from a team that was about being competitive, now we want it to be a team that is competitive from now to March and just make sure we’re there when trophies are being handed out, give ourselves an opportunity to get there and be there when trophies are being handed out.”

Galway club Titans also return to the National League, they’re away at National League debutants Drogheda Wolves on Saturday. Grand Hotel Malahide will play their first ever National League game when they host LYIT Donegal on Sunday in the InsureMyVan Division 1. In the MissQuote Division 1 LYIT Donegal will make their National League bow away at Swords Thunder.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League – Round 1 fixtures

Saturday 9th October

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v C&S Neptune, 1600

NUIG Maree v Moycullen, 1900

DBS Éanna v Killester, 1900

Bright DCU Saints v Griffith College Templeogue, 1900

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Team 360 Financial Killorglin, 1930

Sunday 10th October

Belfast Star v UCD Marian, 1500

MissQuote.ie Super League – Round 1 fixtures

Friday 8th October

The Address UCC Glanmire v Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, 1945

Saturday 9th October

Fr. Mathews v Trinity Meteors, 1700

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Killester, 1900

Sunday 10th October

DCU Mercy v WIT Waterford Wildcats, 1215

IT Carlow v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, 1530

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 – Round 1 fixtures

Saturday 9th October

Limerick Sport Eagles v Portlaoise Panthers, 1900

Limerick Celtics v Scotts Lakers Killarney, 1915

Killarney Cougars v UCC Demons, 1930

Drogheda Wolves v Titans, 1930

Ej Sligo All-Stars v McGowans Tolka Rovers, 1930

Ulster University v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, 1930

Sunday 10th October

IT Carlow v WIT Vikings, 1230

Grand Hotel Malahide v LYIT Donegal, 1530

MissQuote.ie Division 1 – Round 1 fixtures

Saturday 9th October

Limerick Sport Huskies v Portlaoise Panthers, 1700

Limerick Celtics v Tipperary Knights, 1700

Ulster University v Griffith College Templeogue, 1700

Swords Thunder v LYIT Donegal, 1730

Sunday 10th October

Marble City Hawks v NUIG Mystics, 1400