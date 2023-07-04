Injury rules Jason Flynn out of All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Galway have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final with the news that Jason Flynn is to miss the remainder of the championship after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

The Tommie Larkins player, an All-Ireland winner in 2017, is expected to be out for at least three months meaning that he will also miss the group stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Galway Manager Henry Shefflin said to Niall Canavan that it was disappointing for both Galway and his club.