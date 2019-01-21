Inis Iron Meáin 2019 – The Original Island Road Race

Inis Iron Meáin 2019 will take place in the beautiful surrounds of Inis Meáin on the Aran Islands on March 9th. Inis Iron Meáin is the original Island road race which continues to impress runners year after year. Now in it’s 16th year the event has been a great success for the local community and for Coláiste Naomh Eoin, the Island’s secondary school, one of Ireland’s most successful small schools. This event is key to ensuring that the school continues to thrive ensuring the viability of this Atlantic gem.

The course is an exceptionally scenic one with a choice between a 5km or 10km road race or a more difficult 12km route which includes a spectacular beach run along Ceann Gainimh. All races start at 12.30pm and the island can be accessed via island ferries from Rossaveal or by plane with Aer Árann.

This year is an extra special year for the race as it aims to play it’s part in the 20×20 nationwide campaign. In 2019, it is hoped to increase female participation in the event by 20%. For more information on the 20×20 campaign visit 20×20.ie

Registration is now open at www.inisironmeain.com

All online entrants receive a goody pack which includes:

Race Number

Exclusive knitwear from Cniotáil Inis Meáin Teo. (www.inismeain.ie)

Inis Iron Meáin T-Shirt

Energy drink & energy bar

Map of island course

All funds raised are vital to the continued success of Coláiste Naomh Eoin, Ireland’s finest All Irish Boarding School situated on Inis Meáin, Árann. More information at www.colaistenaomheoin.ie