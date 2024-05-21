Incredible Recent Success for Galway Athletics – A Special Feature

Share story:

It was announced this evening that Tuam Athletics Club’s Savanagh O’Callaghan had been selected to represent Ireland in Barcelona on June 8th.

The talented Race Walker has had a stunning year winning the National U20 Indoors and only recently won the Penn Relays Race Walk, one of the most prestigious events for that age group in the United States.

Savanagh’s success is one of several from Galway Athletes in recent weeks. Cillin Greene of Galway City Harriers was a member of the Irish team that qualified for the Olympic Games in the 4 x 400 Mixed Relay, Sean Doggett of Athenry qualified for the World U20 Championships and four Galway Athletes including O’Callaghan will be representing Ireland at the European U18 Championships.

That was combined with the new facilities in Craughwell and Athenry.

Pearse O’Callaghan is Savanagh’s dad and is probably best known for his role as Head of Competition Management at World Athletics.

He is also PRO of Galway Athletics and a coach at Tuam AC.

Both Pearse and Savanagh joined John Mulligan.