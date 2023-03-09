Incredible interest in Kieran Molloy’s fight as Leisureland sells out in just three hours

Oughterard professional boxer Kieran Molloy is continuing his preparations ahead of his fight night in Leisureland in Galway on the 21st of April.

Such has been the interest, all 1,000 seats at the venue sold out in just three hours and a reservation list has been set up in the event of cancellations.

Molloy is currently 4-0 as a professional since making his debut against Damian Esquisabel last year and also makes a bit of history as his fight in April will be Top Rank’s first show in the Republic of Ireland since 1972 when Muhammad Ali fought Al Lewis in Croke Park.

Kieran took some time out from a busy training schedule to chat to John Mulligan about the upcoming event.