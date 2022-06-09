Inclusion Rugby Festival For Galway This Saturday.

Galway is to host an Inclusion Rugby Festival this coming Saturday for Mixed Ability sides in the province with teams invited from Maynooth and Limerick also

Mixed Ability, or Inclusion Rugby, is played by teams of players who would not feel comfortable playing standard rugby due to additional needs.

The games (Which are invitational) will be held in Corinthian Park and the Festival is being hosted by Inclusion Rugby club The Raptors.

Derek Niland of the Galway Raptors about the Festival but also the work that is being done by the Inclusion Rugby Programme in Connacht and Nationally.